Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Black Friday Deals: Save up to 66% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Book by 28 November to get tickets from just £30

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT: THE MUSICAL Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month Photo 1 THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Will Be Available on Streaming Platforms Next Month
Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Photo 2 Photos: Mandy Patinkin Visits Bernadette Peters at STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS
Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS: THE RODGERS & HAMMER Photo 3 Daniel Dae Kim, Ashley Park, and Aaron Tveit Join MY FAVORITE THINGS Concert
Donmar Warehouse Production of NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End in 2024 Photo 4 Donmar's NEXT TO NORMAL Will Transfer to the West End

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £25
Cast
Photos
Videos
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive

Black Friday Deals: save up to 66% on Guys & Dolls

The Bridge transforms for one of the greatest musicals of all time. Be transported to the streets of Manhattan in Guys & Dolls directed by Nicholas Hytner

Featuring the Broadway classics; Luck Be a Lady, Sit Down You Are Rocking The Boat, Adelaide’s Lament, Guys & Dolls and more. With Daniel Mays, Cedric Neal, Andrew Richardson, Celinde Schoenmaker and Marisha Wallace

Stand right in the centre of the action and move around the stage area with IMMERSIVE TICKETS. Or sit around the auditorium with SEATED TICKETS, where you will never be more than four rows away from the action of the stage area.

Black Friday Deals: save up to 66% on Guys & Dolls

Was £66 - Now £30
Was £83 - Now £45
Was £114 - Now £55

Standing/Immersive
Was £48 - Now £39.50 

Valid on all performances Monday - Wednesday evening, Thursday matinee and Friday evening from 08 November 2023 - 02 February 2024.
(Excl. w/c 11 December 2023 and w/c 18 December 2023)

Guys & Dolls - Standing/Immersive


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES

1
Video: First Look at Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at Immersive GUYS AND DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Get a first look at footage of the immersive production of Guys and Dolls, now playing at the Bridge Theatre! 

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... Aliya Al-Hassan">(read more about this author)

Donmar Warehouse Reveals Lineup For Michael Longhurst's Final SeasonDonmar Warehouse Reveals Lineup For Michael Longhurst's Final Season
Keeley Hawes and Jack Davenport Return to the Stage in Lucy Kirkwood's THE HUMAN BODYKeeley Hawes and Jack Davenport Return to the Stage in Lucy Kirkwood's THE HUMAN BODY
HOW SWEET THE SOUND to Make European Debut at the Royal Albert HallHOW SWEET THE SOUND to Make European Debut at the Royal Albert Hall
Black Friday Deals: Save up to 66% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge TheatreBlack Friday Deals: Save up to 66% on GUYS & DOLLS at the Bridge Theatre

Videos

Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN Video
Listen to 'Touched By An Angel' From New Musical STARTER FOR TEN
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the All New Christmas TV Advert For MRS. DOUBTFIRE THE MUSICAL
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End Video
Check Out New Footage of TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HADESTOWN
SIX

Recommended For You