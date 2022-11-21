Black Friday: Catch The Book of Mormon for Â£25, Â£35 or Â£45

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators__ Trey Parker__ and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez. The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony AwardsÂ® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get.

Tickets at Â£25, Â£35, Â£45 & Â£55



Valid Monday to Friday matinee performances from 18 November 2022 to 10 February 2023

(Excl. Friday evening & Saturday performances & all performances w/c 26 December 2022)