Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Black Friday: Catch THE BOOK OF MORMON for Â£25, Â£35 or Â£45

Book by 5 December for these great deals

Nov. 21, 2022 Â 
The Book of Mormon

Black Friday: Catch The Book of Mormon for Â£25, Â£35 or Â£45

The Book of Mormon comes from South Park creators__ Trey Parker__ and Matt Stone, and Avenue Q co-creator Robert Lopez. The Book of Mormon, winner of nine Tony AwardsÂ® and four Olivier Awards, including Best Musical for both, follows a pair of Mormon boys sent on a mission to a place that's about as far away a from Salt Lake City as you can get.

Tickets at Â£25, Â£35, Â£45 & Â£55

Valid Monday to Friday matinee performances from 18 November 2022 to 10 February 2023
(Excl. Friday evening & Saturday performances & all performances w/c 26 December 2022)

The Book of Mormon




Related Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-HassanÂ is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic andÂ journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


WE'RE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN Will Run at Drayton Arms TheatreWE'RE FEW AND FAR BETWEEN Will Run at Drayton Arms Theatre
November 18, 2022

Weâ€™re Few and Far Between, written by Claudia Vyvyan and directed by Alexzandra Sarmiento, will run from 22-26 November at the Drayton Arms Theatre, following a successful run at the White Bear Theatre.Â 
The Old Vic Launches Free Online Platform, The HubThe Old Vic Launches Free Online Platform, The Hub
November 18, 2022

The Old Vic is delighted to announce the launch of The Hub â€“ a brand new, free, online platform that will enable anyone, from anywhere, to delve behind the scenes of the cultural industries. The platform will provide global audiences the opportunity to develop their careers, recognise pathways into the industry, and benefit from content championing positive mental health.
Equity Organise Demonstration Against Arts CutsEquity Organise Demonstration Against Arts Cuts
November 18, 2022

Equity, the performing arts and entertainment trade union, are organising a demonstration outside the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) next Tuesday (22 November), calling for a reversal to cuts to arts organisations and an increase in arts funding.
THE REST IS POLITICS LIVE Comes to the Royal Albert Hall for End-Of-Year SpecialTHE REST IS POLITICS LIVE Comes to the Royal Albert Hall for End-Of-Year Special
November 18, 2022

The Royal Albert Hall and Goalhanger Podcasts have announced aÂ special end-of-year round-up live showÂ with #1 ranked UK podcastÂ The Rest is PoliticsÂ on 13 December.
Black Friday Starts Here - Catch BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL From Just Â£15!Black Friday Starts Here - Catch BONNIE & CLYDE THE MUSICAL From Just Â£15!
November 18, 2022

It's the start of our Black Friday deals-catch Bonnie And Clyde from just Â£15!