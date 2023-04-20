Best of the Best: Seat Upgrade - Tickets from £71 for The Wizard Of Oz

The producer of the smash-hit Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat presents a brand-new production of The Wizard Of Oz, one of the world's most beloved musicals.



A sensational cast joins Dorothy and Toto this Summer at The London Palladium for an unforgettable adventure down the yellow brick road!



Starring award-winning comedian and musical theatre star Jason Manford as The Cowardly Lion, Diversity star Ashley Banjo as The Tin Man in his West End musical debut and The London Palladium legend Gary Wilmot as The Wizard and Professor Marvel.



Featuring the iconic original score from the Oscar-winning MGM film including, Over The Rainbow, Follow The Yellow Brick Road and We're Off To See The Wizard with additional songs from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this spectacular production will be a magical experience for all the family.

Best of the Best: Seat Upgrade - Tickets from £71 for The Wizard Of Oz



Buy a £71 seat and get upgraded to a £83 seat

Buy a £95 seat and get upgraded to a £107 seat

Buy a £107 seat and get upagraded to a £119 seat

Buy £119 seat and get upgraded to a £137 seat



Valid on Wednesday , Thursday and Sunday performances 23 June - 30 July 2023

(Excludes Fridays and Saturdays)

The Wizard of Oz is at the London Palladium from 23 June - 3 September