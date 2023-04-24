Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Best of the Best: Exclusive Prices from £96 for Matilda the Musical

Matilda The Musical is the multi award-winning musical from the Royal Shakespeare Company, inspired by the beloved book by the incomparable Roald Dahl. Winner of 99 international awards, including 24 for Best Musical, Matilda continues to delight audiences of all ages.



Valid on all performances from 27 April to 25 June

Matilda the Musical is playing at the Cambridge Theatre