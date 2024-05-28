Benson Boone Tapped to Open for Taylor Swift at London Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Global pop sensation Benson Boone has been announced to open for Taylor Swift at one of her Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour shows in London at Wembley Stadium. Boone will play on June 23rd, the third out of eight shows at one of the world’s most iconic stadiums.

It’s been a banner year for Boone whose breakout hit “Beautiful Things” is the biggest streaming song of 2024 so far. It spent 7 weeks atop the Billboard Global 200 chart, hit #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent 4 weeks at #1 at Top 40 radio. “Beautiful Things” is the first single from Boone’s debut album Fireworks & Rollerblades (Night Street Records/Warner Records) which debuted at #6 on the Billboard 200 chart and still remains in the top 10. The album’s second single “Slow It Down” is heating up around the world. It has nearly 250 million streams and is rising on both the Spotify Top 50 Global and U.S. charts and is top 25 at both Hot AC and Top 40 radio.

Benson is currently on the European leg of his sold out Fireworks & Rollerblades world tour. The North American leg of the tour kicked off on April 3rd in Chicago. He joined Lana Del Rey on stage to duet “Beautiful Things” during her headline set at Hangout Fest last weekend before starting the European leg of the tour in London on May 21st. He will travel to Australia and New Zealand in September. See all tour dates below.

Earlier this year, iHeartRadio named Boone an On The Verge Artist, and last year, he was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and MTV’s Global PUSH Artist for October. His 2022 Walk Me Home.. and 2023 PULSE and EPs have generated tens of millions of streams for tracks like “Ghost Town,” “In The Stars,” "What Was," "Little Runaway," and "Sugar Sweet,” all setting him up for the biggest year of his career so far.

BENSON BOONE FIREWORKS AND ROLLERBLADES WORLD TOUR:

UK/EU:

May 28 — Utrecht, Netherlands — TivoliVredenburg

May 30 — Zurich, Switzerland — Mascotte

June 1 — Prague, Czech Republic — Rock Cafe

June 2 — Warsaw, Poland — Progresja

June 4 — Berlin, Germany — Metropol

June 5 — Copenhagen, Denmark — Vega

June 6 — Stockholm, Sweden — Fryshuset Arenan

June 8 — Trondheim, Norway — NEON Festival

June 9 — Oslo, Norway — Sentrum Scene

June 11 — Helsinki, Finland — House of Culture

June 23 - Taylor Swift’s ERAS TOUR - London, Wembley Stadium

AUS/NZ:

Sept 13 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation

Sept 14 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation

Sept 16 – Brisbane, QLD – The Tivoli

Sept 18 – Melbourne, VIC – Forum Theatre

Sept 19 – Sydney, NSW – Enmore Theatre

Credit: Jonathan Weiner

Comments