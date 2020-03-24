Barn Theatre Will Live Stream HENRY V Starring Aaron Sidwell And Lauren Samuels

The Barn Theatre have announced plans to live stream their critically acclaimed production of William Shakespeare's Henry V on World Theatre Day (27 March).

The production, which stars Aaron Sidwell (Wicked, American Idiot, Loserville, Ghost, EastEnders) and Lauren Samuels (Bend It Like Beckham, Romantics Anonymous, We Will Rock You, Grease, Water Babies, Over The Rainbow), will be streamed live to the theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts on Friday 27th March at 6pm.

Henry V, which was called "a populist Hal for a post-Brexit world" by Dominic Cavendish from The Telegraph, is directed by Hal Chambers, with designs by Emily Leonard, fight direction by Christos Dante, movement direction by Kate Webster, composition by Harry Smith, BroadwayWorld UK award-nominated projection designs by Benjamin Collins, sound design by Chris Cleal and lighting by Sam Rowcliffe-Tanner.

The full cast comprises of: Matt Ray Brown (Exeter/Orleans), Alicia Charles (Bardolph/Williams), Elin Phillips (Fluellen), Lauren Samuels (Katherine/Boy),

Aaron Sidwell (Henry), Adam Sopp (Pistol/Constable), Sarah Waddell (Queen of France) and Jonathan Woolf (Nym/Dauphin).

Since launching in 2018, the Barn Theatre has gained national recognition by producing 12 Built By Barn shows to upwards of 80,000 audience members and being awarded The Stage Awards' Best Fringe Theatre of the Year Award 2019. Their contribution to the local community stretches further than just the theatre with large scale outreach programmes, school workshops and collaborative projects around the centenary of the First World War, the 'record-breaking' Cirencester Human Poppy, and The Cirencester Advent Festival that have enhanced the well-being of the community and draw thousands of visitors to the town.

The theatre has also worked extensively with disadvantaged communities working with charities including Cirencester Housing for Young People (CHYP) and Age UK Gloucestershire.

The Cotswold theatre recently launched their live streaming service, Behind The Barn Door, gives access to entertaining, fun and informative content for the local community. The service launched with a Q&A with Cotswolds MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, in collaboration with The Cirencester Chamber of Commerce.

Giffords Circus favourite Tweedy the Clown will star in a new children's entertainment mini-series called Tweedy's Lost & Found, where every Wednesday at 12pm viewers will join the clown as he adapts to his new life working at the local Lost & Found. The series will be live streamed to the Barn Theatre's Facebook, YouTube and Twitter accounts.

The Barn Theatre (registered charity no. 1174253) have launched a donations campaign, SAVE OUR BARN, via their website and social media platforms.





