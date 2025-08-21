Ballet Nights To Celebrate 2nd Anniversary With BOUND IN MOTION At Cadogan Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Nights will celebrate its second anniversary with BOUND IN MOTION, a two-night programme of classical ballet, contemporary dance, and live music at Cadogan Hall in London on September 10 and 11, 2025.

The critically acclaimed series, produced and hosted by Artistic Director Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, has grown from performing in Lanterns Theatre’s 200-seat space to selling out Glasgow’s Theatre Royal and Cadogan Hall, with international performances in Romania, Australia, and Malaysia.

This anniversary programme will feature Ballet Nights debuts by Royal Ballet principals Fumi Kaneko and Vadim Muntagirov, performing Balanchine’s Apollo pas de deux, and English National Ballet principals Sangeun Lee and Gareth Haw in William Forsythe’s Slingerland Duet. Also on the bill are flamenco duo Andrés Barrios and El Yiyo in their London debut, Jersey’s Ballet D’Jerri, and Royal Ballet rising stars Caspar Lench and Denilson Almeida. The evening will also include performances by Andrew Cummings of Gauthier Dance, choreographic duo Ekleido, violinist Michael Bochmann, house pianist Viktor Erik Emanuel, and more.

“BOUND IN MOTION marks two years of building a new tradition where dance is celebrated in all its forms,” said Devernay-Laurence. “This programme brings together leading artists from major companies, independent scenes, and international cultures in our bid to continue breaking boundaries and uniting audiences through unforgettable live performance. Presenting Balanchine’s Apollo is a landmark moment for us, and we are thrilled to welcome London first-timers Andrés Barrios and El Yiyo, alongside Ballet D’Jerri.”

Programme Highlights

The programme includes Wieniawski’s Polonaise de Concert performed by Michael Bochmann and Viktor Erik Emanuel, Saint-Saëns’ The Dying Swan danced by Denilson Almeida, Garrett Smith’s Footsteps performed by Ballet D’Jerri, Femina choreographed by Ekleido, and Forsythe’s Slingerland Duet danced by ENB principals Sangeun Lee and Gareth Haw. Other highlights include new commissions such as Jordan James Bridge’s Flux, Omar Toussaint’s Sirens, Marco Goeke’s Infant Spirit, and the Apollo pas de deux performed by Fumi Kaneko and Vadim Muntagirov.

Ticket Information

BOUND IN MOTION will be performed at Cadogan Hall, London, on September 10 and 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at balletnights.com.