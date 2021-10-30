BWW Review: WHAT'S NEW, PUSSYCAT?, Birmingham Rep

We were well and truly transported back to the Swinging Sixties thanks to What's New, Pussycat?, a brand-new musical comedy featuring the music of the Welsh wonder that is Sir Tom Jones.

To note, this is not a biographical piece of theatre - as you soon realise when the show begins! Tony Award-winner Joe Di Pietro has penned the book, which is inspired by the classic Henry Fielding novel The History of Tom Jones. Whilst debatable whether the merging of eras (aristocratic 18th-century Somerset and 1960s London) completely works, what unfolds over the two-hour 20-minute show is pure, unadulterated fun.

Jon Bausor's set strikes a lovely contrast between the countryside and the slightly grungy but happening Carnaby Street, aided ably by Howard Hudson's lighting. Janet Bird's costumes also look sublime and totally encompass the colourful decade.

Matthew Brind's orchestrations make the well-known Tom Jones songs feel fresh, and whilst some numbers are rather shoehorned into the piece, the audience are on board from start to finish. The band are located upstage, out of sight, but occasionally musicians appear onstage as part of the action, which is a very welcome and seemingly normal inclusion in said scenes, including "It's Not Unusual" when the show really finds its feet.

Gareth Owen's sound design is on the loud side and to begin with is crackly during the ensemble numbers, although this was soon recognised and rectified. Whilst this concert-style sound is understandable, there could be a little more light and shade as the exceptional vocals are often overpowered by the equally exceptional musicians.

Director Luke Sheppard turns his hand successfully to this show, another jukebox musical following his work on West End hit & Juliet. Dame Arlene Phillips is responsible for the choreography and this is one of the overriding joys of the piece: it is so detailed and jam-packed with dance content synonymous of the 60s. This is delivered by the young, energetic and vibrant ensemble who are an absolute pleasure to watch.

Dominic Andersen is a very charismatic lead as Tom Jones. He has the looks and the charm but does appear a little awkward at times. Perhaps this is what he was going for but a little more finesse would have further enhanced his character. This production is, in fact, stolen by the strong female characters.

Bronte Barbe is immediately likeable and endearing as Tom's love interest, Mary Western. The independence of her character is admirable, and you root for her from the outset. She also demonstrates sensational vocals, alongside Kelly Price as Lady Bellaston, the high-powered, more mature woman who tries to get her claws into Tom. She has the most controlled and incredible rock voice, with "Thunderball" being a particular highlight.

Other enjoyable comedy turns come from Rebekah Hinds as the Girl in the Polka Dot Dress and Ashley Campbell as Mr Partridge. "Help Yourself" is a spirited number from the pair who have great onstage chemistry. The biggest reaction of the night, however, comes from Lemuel Knights performing "Delilah" in the prison at the top of Act Two - a real crowd-pleaser.

There is a lot to like about this production - it is great fun and doesn't take itself too seriously. But there is a fine line between funny and slightly ridiculous, so parts could be ironed out to create a truly brilliant, stylised piece of theatre.

What's New, Pussycat? at The Rep, Birmingham until 14 November - book tickets here