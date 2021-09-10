BWW Review: THE SYSTEM

Presented by the Original Theatre Company The System is a play written by and starring Emily Head which was filmed live at the New Wolsey Theatre. The System was also filmed in the longest steadi-cam shot ever attempted in a theatre live broadcast.

A 30-year-old woman is being questioned in a prison cell. Something dreadful has happened to her stepfather and she is being asked about her memory of that particular night. Head portrays a confident young woman as she appears alone in the cell and carrying a convincing conversation as the only performer onstage.

Head is a passionate and versatile performer who switches between characters with ease. Using a variety of accents and mannerisms, she deftly transitions between all of the different characters being interviewed. Without giving too much away, things aren't quite as they seem with these women and the intricacies of the story become more apparent as they describe the sort of man that the murder victim was. The style of filming is perfect for this piece as the camera swoops around the cell where the interviews are taking place. It's claustrophobic as the women recount their trauma and we get a clearer picture of what has happened.

With a well-written script containing twists you'll never see coming and a captivating performance from Emily Head, The System makes for gripping viewing.

The System is available on demand until 5 December.

Photo credit: James Findlay