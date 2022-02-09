BWW Review: THE RED LION, Bristol Old Vic

Football is not a subject often tackled in the theatre. Which is odd given the hundreds of thousands of people that turn up week in, week out to watch drama unfold on the pitch.

The Red Lion though is set a world away from the riches of the professional game. Here we find the kit man, the manager and talented, young prospect Jordan - all in the changing room of the semi-pro non-league game.

It's a battle for the soul of this young player as club legend, and now kit man, Yates moves to protect him from the swirling sharks of the game. But the manager has other ideas, juicy transfer fees are on the horizon and everyone wants a cut.

Director Ed Viney makes a deft choice to plant this firmly in Bristol where it plays. From the local radio snippets to the casting choices, there's a pleasing authenticity to the production. All three actors have local football connections and that helps create a world that few have stepped inside of.

In Joe Sims, the production finds its driving force. As the irascible manager Kidd, Sims excels as he moves from punch to counterpunch in his duels with the kit man Yates over the future of young talent Jordan.

Former Bristol City FC match day announcer David Lloyd plays Yates with an understated elegance. There's something weary in the eyes of a man who has perhaps seen it all once too often.

After an open casting call, Thomas McGee makes his professional stage debut as Jordan, and he has the innocence and naivety of the young player trying to make his way, even if his craft is not quite a match for his two more experienced teammates here.

At little over 80mins, Patrick Marber's play doesn't have much time to build on the central ideas of loyalty, community and masculinity in the game. Consequently, characters are left with a large amount of exposition to give the play weight. This has the effect of undermining the authenticity built elsewhere. It feels at times that the characters need room to breathe.

For a notoriously difficult subject, The Red Lion does an admirable job of putting the world of the football changing room on stage. For once though, it feels like it could really do with extra-time.

The Red Lion at Bristol Old Vic until 19 Feb

Photo credit: Chelsey Cliff