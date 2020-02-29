BWW Review: NETFLIX & CHILL, Drayton Arms Theatre



Ben is a working class chef whose life spirals out of control when he attempts to rekindle his relationship with his mother. His friendships, career and love life are all tested as his week goes from bad to worse. Written by Tom Stocks and with the support of the Mental Health Foundation, Netflix & Chill is a pertinent and timely study of the effects of toxic masculinity. Suicide is the biggest killer of men under the age of 45 and although society has finally begun to acknowledge and address male mental health, the fast-paced social media saturated world we're a part of can be extremely debilitating to those who are fragile.

The topic of the play is close to the writer's heart. Both of his uncles took their own lives so there is an authentic urgency in the script. Men most often use humour as a defence mechanism or as a means of escapism and the use of character-driven comedy here is a clever way of highlighting this.

A voice-over allows Ben's true thoughts and feelings to be articulated, often in stark contrast to the words he actually utters. It's slightly jarring at first and takes some getting used to but works to great comedic effect in the second half while emphasising the fact that how we act and how we feel can often be poles apart.

With current and colloquial references and snappy dialogue, the play mostly flows at a healthy pace. Tom Stocks is pretty much on stage throughout the entire 80 minutes. This is perhaps one of the main reasons for having an interval, although arguably the play would benefit from doing without one. The first half focuses mainly on establishing the characters and setting up the story. Act Two then flows at full throttle and is brimming with copious laugh out loud moments before hurtling to a devastating, if not entirely surprising, climax.

Stocks portrays Ben skilfully with his depiction of drunkenness scarily accurate. The actor showcases his range, transitioning from loud lad to vulnerable, lost and confused young adult whose only wish is to find happiness.

Joseph Lindoe is warmly endearing as Ben's colleague Ryan. Oozing boyish charisma, the actor is granted some hilarious one liners and bounces off Stocks convincingly. We believe their friendship. Charlotte Price as waitress Jill is also utterly absorbing, particularly in the scene she shares with Stocks in the second Act. It's a detailed, considered performance.

Julie Binysh as Ben's estranged mother manages to convey a wealth of different thoughts and feelings through her use of facial expression and body language as she reunites with her son for the first time in 11 years. It's a strong performance that leaves us wanting to see more of the character.

Emily Ellis as childhood friend and date Sophie demonstrates excellent comic timing. Her voice over is laughter inducing and she enjoys perfect chemistry with Stocks. The cast as a whole are clearly very passionate about the play and the important messages it holds and invest their absolute all into their performances. Luke Adamson offers assured direction, drawing the best out of the actors and ensuring the play sustains its natural feel.

The recent suicide of Caroline Flack, known for her infectiously bubbly and outgoing demeanour sent shock waves through the country but reminded us that we never quite know how someone is feeling on the inside. Netflix & Chill addresses this head on with its use of humour only reiterating the fact that we're all guilty of adorning facades. Stocks makes his point and gets out of there, keeping things short and straightforward. We are left experiencing an array of emotions, both entertained and enlightened. A reminder of the power of theatre, this provokes a conversation and is more than deserving of another run.

Netflix & Chill was at Drayton Arms Theatre until 29 February

Photo credit: Cam Harle





