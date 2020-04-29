BWW Review: MR SWALLOW: HOUDINI, Soho Theatre On Demand

We all need a bit of escapism now, more than ever. A musical, comedic magic show may sound like something for the children, but Nick Mohammed's show Mr. Swallow: Houdini, is resolutely amusing and surprising in equal measure.

The show features Mohammed's comic creation Mr Swallow, as he celebrates the story of world-famous escapologist and magician Houdini by recreating the legendary character's famous underwater escape. Accompanied by his assistants Mr Goldsworth (an eternally patient David Elms) and Jonathan (a put-upon Kieran Hodgson), he acts out an hour of stories, magic, music and outrageously silly comedy.

The show premiered in Edinburgh back in 2016 and had a highly successful run at the Soho Theatre, where this recording was made.

Mohammed is more recognisable now due to his recent appearance alongside David Schwimmer in Sky's show Intelligence, which he also created, wrote and executive produced. He is something of a Renaissance man, as he is not just a writer, actor and comedian; he is also an Associate of the Inner Magic Circle and author of The Young Magicians series of children's books, which goes some way to explaining how he carries off the magic elements of the show so successfully.

Matt Britten's set of a red velvet curtain as a backdrop, old-fashioned boxes on wheels as props and Mohammed in white tie and tails, feels like a cross between old-fashioned Music Hall and a gig at a social club.

With the farcical nature of the show, it comes as a surprise that the magic itself is skillfully performed, almost as an aside to the comedy. One of the funniest elements is that Mohammed plays at being incapable of maintaining his alter-ego for long, often shrieking with delight and surprise he that has actually pulled off a trick.

In a broad Yorkshire accent, Mohammed is shrill and animatedly camp in his delivery. Mr Swallow is a warm, bizarre and incredibly silly character who radiates energy. He is also petulant, meandering and constantly side-tracked which appears completely random, but is actually tightly scripted and acted out. It is clever that such chaos can be so finely tuned.

However, both comedy and magic are mediums best enjoyed live. The climax of the show is the infamous underwater escape. As Mr Swallow is introduced to the concept he is visibly reluctant to attempt it. Here we are not sure if it is Mr Swallow, Houdini or Mohammed himself who is so averse to attempting the trick. It is the main part of the show that does not translate well outside the theatre space; the trick itself is impressive, but the time that Mohammed takes to begin may feel brimming with suspense in the theatre, but on a screen at home feels far too long.

You could do much worse than while away an hour with this unique show, bringing a new and inventive way of performing magic. It is also utterly silly and occasionally very funny, which is what many of us need right now.

Mr Swallow: Houdini is available on Soho Theatre On Demand until 20 May for a minimum donation of £4. All proceeds go to NHS Charities Together and arts charities.

Photo Credit: Vanessa Whyte





