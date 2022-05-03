BWW Review: JOE STILGOE & THE BBC CONCERT ORCHESTRA, Barbican Centre

Joe Stilgoe's new album is an ode to theatre. After an overture worthy of the most exquisite Golden Age musical, the jazz wizard goes into a warm, rich love letter to show business.

He presented his latest work at the Barbican last night in an evening designed to fulfil a theatre kid's dream. He opened the show sitting at a tiny dressing room table, smothered by flowers and cards, initiating the banter that would accompany the entire concert.

After St Thomas' Hospital's broken legs wishes and his label's reminder to promote his record, a musical theatre extravaganza begins. It was a lavish, showy affair that, somehow, managed to remain humble.

Aptly titled Theatre, Stilgoe put together an essential mix of classic and modern numbers, covering shows from Dear Evan Hansen to Cats. Two originals feature in the list after the dazzling overture, with Stilgoe tipping his hat to theatre architect Frank Matcham and to theatre rituals.

From the smell of the buildings to the queues and from expensive wine to critics who hate musicals, "Take Me Back to the Theatre" sums up the theatre-going experience. It's catchy and exuberant, simply brilliant.

While the album features the Dutch Metropole Orkest, Stilgoe performed accompanied by the BBC Concert Orchestra (with Tom Richards conducting) and Big Band (led by Nathaniel Anderson-Frank), joined by the Guildhall Choir.

Stilgoe's dulcet tones focus on the lyrics for this project, flaunting his vocal prowess just enough to climb to the same level as the refined words he's singing. His takes are mainly traditional with a few surprises.

"Does Anybody Have a Map" becomes jazzy and swaggering while "Jellicle Songs For Jellicle Cats" (written by his father, Richard Stilgoe) features a star-studded line-up of kittens.

Sally Bowles's 11-o'clock-number that urges to live to the fullest even in the darkest of times comes early on. While it's usually dark and straight to the point, Stilgoe's rendition twists its tone and makes it a fluffy, cheery invitation to come out and play.

An impromptu medley with songs suggested by the audience confirms the showman's quick-witted brilliance, and a few gorgeous homages to Cole Porter and Stephen Sondheim draw on his inspirations and theatrical history.

The night was a delightful, loving reminder of why we love the theatre so much. Likewise, Theatre is a fun, lush compilation of fan-favourites and a few compelling, well-written originals.

You can listen to Theatre on Spotify here.