BWW Review: CRYBABIES: DANGER BRIGADE, Soho Theatre

Absurd, completely silly and thoroughly entertaining, Crybabies: Danger Brigade is an hour of wall-to-wall laughs propelled by an array of bizarre and hysterical characters.



Fresh from rave reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe, the show has found a new home at Soho Theatre. Set against the backdrop of World War II, the cast of three bring to life a myriad of hilarious characters, from Hitler himself to a pregnant table (yes, really). Faced with the perilous mission of taking down the Nazi Party, they navigate the unknown terrors of war-torn Germany, with plenty of gags, singing and haunting football-themed tales along the way.



Interspersed with comedic songs (most notably the Berlin nightclub turn "Make Them Like You"), the piece hurtles along at breakneck speed, with cast cramming in as many chortle-inducing moments as possible. The trio manage to include so many different storylines and characters it almost makes your head spin, culminating in a truly ludicrous finale.



Michael Clarke provides a strong and likeable central anchor for the piece, leading his ill-prepared troop into battle. James Gault is gifted with such a lanky, inherently comedic physique that he merely needs to stand on stage to get a laugh. Whereas the ridiculous relationship with his best friend (a mop) makes for plenty of tender, but still highly hilarious, moments.

Clearly a very versatile actor, the dashing Ed Jones is certainly not afraid to be silly and provides an array of belly-laugh moments. Most notably, the aforementioned act in a Berlin night club in which he laments his 'Daddy issues' to hilarious effect. The whole cast work incredibly hard - switching between characters at an unbelievably nifty and impressive speed.



Crybabies: Danger Brigade is a short and snappy piece, brimming with clever ideas and the sort of down-to-earth comedy which has wide appeal. Refreshing and full of unique energy, these guys are certainly ones to watch.



Crybabies: Danger Brigade at Soho Theatre until 11 January (added performance on 3 February)



Photo Credit: Greta Mitchell





