BWW Review: BEN PLATT CONCERT: SING TO ME INSTEAD, Eventim Apollo

Known for his breakout role in the Pitch Perfect films and subsequently the likes of Book of Mormon and Dear Evan Hansen, Ben Platt has carved out a very successful career for himself across the pond. Over here in the UK, we've not had the pleasure of experiencing his star status on stage, but judging by the reaction he received on Saturday night showcasing his debut album Sing To Me Instead at the Eventim Apollo, his fanbase is just as powerful.

Platt landed in London for the final date of his album tour, the rest of which had taken place throughout North America...and the crowd were suitably raucous, ending this tour with an explosion of love for this charismatic performer. Any audience members who were perhaps mildly disappointed at the notable lack of musical theatre numbers couldn't have felt that way for long. Platt's original music has as much impact and depth as any hit musical, and it's impossible not to get swept up in the beautiful melodies that he's created.

From soaring, choral ballads like "Older" to the upbeat "Share Your Address", Platt demonstrates his ability to translate his emotions in different ways. Clearly influenced by a broad spectrum of artists (covers of Elton John, Brandi Carlisle and Stevie Wonder tracks were slipped into the set list), and a solid history of musical theatre, Platt's music nods to many genres - but perhaps rests most comfortably within the slower-paced pop ballad range.

Interspersing each performance with personal anecdotes, Platt appears quietly confident owning a stage as a solo artist. His joyful performances of each track were complemented by a series of very honest, heartfelt stories about his life, ranging from relationships and his coming out journey to his struggles with anxiety. Earnest without being saccharine, Platt is a naturally endearing presence, and it's clear why he's become the breakout star that he has.

Whether you're new to Platt's music (like myself) or familiar with it word-for-word, his talent for songwriting is undeniable, showcasing a willingness to be vulnerable and to share very personal subject matter with his audience. Spending a Saturday evening in Platt's presence, with 3,000 people belting out the lyrics to his songs in unison, must have been a very special moment for him, and it was a pleasure to be a part of it.





