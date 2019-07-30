BWW Review: BARBER SHOP CHRONICLES, Roundhouse

Never before has there been a show filled with such exuberance, or has there been a play that fires the audience up in such a way. Before the action even starts, people are up dancing and laughing along with the 12-strong ensemble. There's so much joy happening in the centre, and the buzzing enthusiasm beams across the auditorium, being felt by everyone.

Inua Ellams' adored play moves between barbershops around the world, and just like in the show, this production has also done its fair share of travelling. Originally premiering and then returning to The National Theatre, where it enjoyed double sell-out runs, Bijan Sheibani's production has been seen across the globe, in places as far as the USA and Australia.

Everybody's loving it and there's no surprises as to why. Ellams' has a knack for gorgeous storytelling, and comfortably creates a narrative that intrigues, excites and makes a definite impact. Peckham, Johannesburg, Harare, Kampala, Lagos and Accra are all the places visited in the course of a single day. We meet men from all walks of life, and each of them gives an insight into their daily routine.

Many things are spoken about; from football to politics, to betraying your barber for another, everything is open for discussion without filter. The conversations allow the cast to showcase their impressive talents. The 105-minutes are filled with humour and heartbreak; relationships fall apart and are then mended, and family truths are also revealed.

Aline David's movement is a particular treat and it's fantastic to watch the group dance and have fun in between scenes. Jack Knowles lighting is perfectly used during these moments, creating a gorgeous glow on the stage. Rae Smith has created a huge globe of fairy lights, which hangs above the ensemble's head. Visually, the piece is superb.

This play remains as important now as it did when it first opened. It's a must-see piece of theatre.

Barber Shop Chronicles at the Roundhouse until 24 August

Photo courtesy of Fuel Theatre





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories