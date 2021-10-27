BWW Interview: Stephen Webb on THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Cinema Screening

It's time to take a jump to the left and straight into cinemas. Stage favourite The Rocky Horror Show is set to come direct to you via a big-screen streaming of the legendary Richard O'Brien rock 'n' roll show.

Streaming to 500 cinemas tomorrow (Thursday 28 October), the musical will beam direct from the Sadler's Wells' Peacock Theatre in London's glittering West End - and is guaranteed to serve up some serious levels of camp, and rock!

The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky-clean college kids, Brad and his fiancée Janet. When, by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion whilst on their way to visit their former college professor, they meet the charismatic Dr Frank-N-Furter. It is an adventure they'll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity.

Here, The Rocky Horror Show's current Frank-N-Furter, Stephen Webb, reveals what it's been like returning to the stage since the pandemic, beaming to audiences around the country, and slipping into those fabulous heels.

The Rocky Horror Show live in cinemas! Are you ready to rock?

Absolutely! It's such a treat to be able to perform this show live, especially for Halloween.

What has the reaction been like now audiences are back at the theatre?

Amazing! I feel like the audiences now are louder and more up for it since I was last in the show. I reckon it's because we've all been locked up for 18 months.

Do you remember the first time you ever saw the show?

Funnily enough, the first time I ever saw it was at a live performance streamed in the cinema for the show's 45th anniversary. I thought it was sexy, wild and funny. David Bedella was a fantastic Frank.

It's very well known that Rocky Horror fans are wild! What's been the craziest response you've had on the tour so far?

I couldn't possibly tell you about the craziest thing - therehave been some rather rude ones. (laughs) But in terms of reaction, I think Sunderland would have to be by far the wildest crowd - and this show would not be what it is without the fans.

What was it like the first time you slipped into the heels?

Natural! I do have huge respect for people who wear them every day.

Do you think people are surprised by the great heart, alongside the fun, this show has?

I think the show has such a great message: be who you want to be; give yourself over to absolute pleasure. This doesn't just mean sexually but about being accepting of yourself and others and enjoying those guilty pleasures. The show has so much heart - and aside from the craziness, I think that's why people fall in love with it and come back time and time again. #DontDreamItBeIt

Do you have to change your performance at all for the big screen?

In short, no. We're performing live to a big crowd in the theatre at the same time, so we'll all be giving the same full-out show.

Have you found the heels and make-up of Frank a liberating experience?

100%! I didn't recognise myself at first. I guess they're like an amour, my whole persona changes. I feel like a completely different person.

It's like picking a favourite child but... do you have a favourite song to perform in the show?

"I'm Going Home" because it's the first time you see Frank as 'a person', I guess. He's vulnerable and it feels like he's taken his mask off. He's baring all and I think it's beautiful.

What's your top tip for not breaking character during the incredible audience interactions?

To be honest, I've heard all of the interactions now so I know what's coming. However, there's been a few occasions where someone has caught me off guard and I do have a little giggle to myself.

And finally, what do you hope audiences get from seeing this brilliant show and production live on the big screen?

I hope they feel like they're really in the theatre with us. I hope they're doing the shoutouts along with the show and, of course, having the time of their lives. One thing's for sure, they'll be leaving with a smile on their face. Wouldn't it be great if the whole of the UK and Europe were doing the Time Warp at the same time?

Tickets for the cinema screening are on sale now via rockyhorrorincinemas.com

Watch a trailer below!