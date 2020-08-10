BWW Interview: Sam Tutty Discusses The GODSPELL 50th Anniversary Concert

The concert is at Hope Mill Theatre

West End star and Dear Evan Hansen's current leading man Sam Tutty is taking part in Michael Strassen's 50th anniversary celebration of Stephen Schwartz and John-Michael Tebalak's Godspell. It will stream via the Hope Mill Theatre on 27-29 August.

We had a chat with Sam to hear everything about the show's digital revamp and its topical importance.

The show has this very strong message of community and hope at the centre, which is something that we all need right now. Were you familiar with it beforehand?

Absolutely not, no! I remember when I was at drama school I loved - and I still love - the song "Beautiful City". I think it's amazing and I listen to it all the time; it was in my rep at drama school. But I've never really knew the musical at all, I just listened to that one song. It's a real privilege to do it. I'm really excited!

How would you describe the show?

It's highly religious, obviously, but not in a way that says why religion is great. It shows what religion can offer to someone; it's a really interesting take. There are some amazing characters too. It's a very appropriate musical to put on in these desperate times - I think it's a fantastic thing to do. Going back to "Beautiful City", I recently sang that song for my own pleasure and I was thinking back on how applicable it is to the situation we are in right now. It's such a fascinating musical, I think it's a wonderful show to put on.

What are you singing in the concert?

I sing the song "All Good Gifts". We're all singing different songs rather than putting on the whole show this time.

Do you have a favourite line in it?

It's not necessarily a line, but there's this bit in the show that Michael Strassen, our wonderful director, has given me. It goes "Our humble, thankful hearts" in a way that it's a massive swell with this wonderful choir behind me. It's so wonderful. Really Biblical. It's such a pleasure to sing that.

It's being slightly revamped - can you tell us a bit more about that?

I don't want to give too much away, but it's a wonderful take. I was recently talking to someone the other day about how there is a new way to do digital theatre that society has been thrown into. Directors and artists all around the country need to think on their feet if they want to put on some theatre. They really need to adapt to the situation we're in. We're all in our places of recording, we're all very socially distanced in our own homes.

We sing our songs, but behind us the story unravels. It's a really fascinating angle. I was on a call with Michael Strassen the other week and he was explaining it to me, and I honestly don't understand how people can get these idea - I have no idea! It's just fascinating, it really is. It's going to be so much fun.

What was the technical side of it like? How did you find having to set up everything by yourself?

I play a lot of video games, so I've got a PC set-up and a cool microphone. I just sang the song and sent them the files so they could mix it and do whatever they needed to do with them. It's going to be amazing!

Is it hard having to do everything yourself without having the support of a company there?

Honestly, I think it was a lot more relaxing getting to do it at home. Of course we had a date to hand it in, but I could use all the time I needed. If I'm not happy with a take I can do it again without having to ask if it's OK. At the same time, I'm not a tech wizard at all - I had to have help with all the file conversion, compression, all that stuff. I'd say it has its perks, but I do miss the traditional environment when it comes to putting on a show. I really cannot wait to get back!

There is a really interesting dynamic angle that digital theatre has brought on and it's a wonderful experience. Despite the horrible circumstances we're in, I'm really thrilled that I've been able to have an opportunity to do this.

Why should people see it?

I think that there are 57 million different messages that the show carries, and they're all applicable to the situation we're in now. It's a wonderful thing to watch, and we have some beautiful people - Ruthie Henshall, Jenna Russell, Darren Day, just to name a few. It's directed by the wonderful Michael Strassen, who's got an amazing angle on it and such a creative take. It's going to be a brilliant piece of theatre.

Nothing like this has ever happened; in a way, it's quite revolutionary to be in such a situation and be able to create something as wonderful as this. I'm really excited and I hope people will enjoy it as much as I've enjoyed being a part of it.

Godspell is streaming 27, 28 and 29 August - book tickets here

