BWW Interview: Rob Houchen Talks LES MISERABLES - THE STAGED CONCERT Live Cast Recording

Les Mis's Marius discusses the live cast recording of the staged concert

Recorded live at the Gielgud Theatre last year with an all-star cast, the much celebrated Les Misérables score was captured in a staged concert format on CD and DVD. The DVD is now available for home audiences to enjoy, but ahead of the live cast recording release, we caught up with the concert's Marius, Rob Houchen.

Firstly, how are you and how do you feel going into a second lockdown?

I feel much better going into this lockdown than the previous one. I now know how to maintain good mental health, stay focused and sane. It is also bound with the added gratitude and excitement that I have for staring rehearsals for Les Misérables - The Staged Concert!

You've been performing in Marry Me A Little at the Barn Theatre, where your run has sadly been cut short due to new government restrictions. How did it feel being back on stage again after so many months away?

It was so brilliant to be performing again, especially alongside such a talented friend in Celinde Schoenmaker. We could create, flex the acting and singing muscles and feel the energy from a real-life audience. It was great!

You've been involved with Les Misérables since 2013. What is it like being part of such a juggernaut in the musical theatre industry?

This show is a huge part of my life and always will be. When I got the role, I never thought I would have such a journey performing it in so many wonderful variations.

You most recently played Marius in the staged concert of Les Mis last year. Apart from the obvious staging differences, did performing in the concert have a different feel for you than the full production?

Yes and no. The epic effect that the show has on people will always be the same. However, the concert had an extra level of epic... added to that fact, one night, we went live to millions!

How was the recording process in capturing the concert for film and CD?

The recording process was great. It had so much excitement and buzz around it, but was all done with ease and filmed exactly as we performed it. Now people can relive the experience at home and in cinemas.

Do you have a favourite song in Les Mis? Either to sing or listen to?

I have always had a soft spot for "I Dreamed A Dream". I will definitely be listening to my good friend Carrie Hope Fletcher sing that on repeat when the album comes out on the 20th!

You were involved in the medley of musical performances during the Britain's Got Talent final. What was the experience like for you with emotions running so high?

The emotion level was definitely extremely high. To be there alongside other actors and to feel the weight of the energy and the longing that we all have to return to doing what we love - it was very moving.

What are you most looking forward to about going back into the Les Mis concert as Marius?

To be honest, this show and theatre in general, is like a very special family. So putting the actual act of acting aside, it's working with my theatre family again that I'm most looking forward to.

Do you have any concerns or trepidation about this upcoming run with all of the Covid measures that are in place?

Not at all! Having already experienced the measures which were so careful enacted during the BGT rehearsals and performance, I know that everyone at Cameron [Mackintosh] is dedicated to keeping everyone safe. I have no doubt it will be a secure environment backstage, onstage and everywhere from rehearsals and through the run.

The new live cast recording of the West End production of Les Miserables - The Staged Concert is released on 20 November and is available for preorder here

