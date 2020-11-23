BWW Feature: THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC: Kerrie Nicholson

When this feature series was first announced, I had a really tough time narrowing down these choices. I could have gone on for ages! I picked these six show tunes as my favourites because they are dear to my heart for a multitude of reasons, and so to my beloved six, thank you for the music!

"Wait For It" from Hamilton

I'm always amused by the complete 180 I've done with Hamilton. I've gone from no interest in seeing it due to feeling I couldn't connect with the music to seeing it three times and loving it, all thanks to a dedicated friend who listened to the album with me and talked me through the context.

"Wait For It" is the song I listen to when I need motivation. I take particular comfort in the lyrics, "I am the one thing in life I can control, I am indomitable I am an original," and can empathise with Burr hugely at this point! It just reminds me to keep working hard and try not to compare myself to others.

"Endless Night" from The Lion King

I'm feeling the absence of The Lion King in my life particularly hard thanks to the current situation. It's one of my favourite shows and features some of the people I admire most in the theatre world.

Simba's lyrics, "I know that the night must end and that the sun will rise" give me hope - something I think we all need to hold onto right now! I'll especially treasure all the times I saw Nick Afoa play the role; this number was always a highlight: he gives Simba real warmth and likeable charm.

"Whoa Mama" from Bright Star

I call this little gem of a Broadway show from Steve Martin & Edie Brickell my sunshine. It makes me smile and feel good, this song especially.

It's sung by the leading character Alice & her love interest Jimmy Ray, played by Carmen Cusack & Paul Alexander Nolan, respectively. Alice is flirting, and Jimmy Ray spends the entire song rebuffing her, but it's so obvious he reciprocates those feelings. It's adorable, and I'd love to see it staged here in the UK one day!

"Someday" from Hunchback of Notre Dame

This studio cast recording is always a staple of my day. Alan Menken's music is absolutely stunning - the film is still my all-time favourite Disney movie!

This song is a particular favourite, which some might find strange given the emotional context. It's the final duet between Esmerelda & Phoebus and their last night together. That said, it's my go-to when I feel overwhelmed and need perspective.

"A Musical" from Something Rotten

I adore this show and can't wait for the UK premiere at the Birmingham Rep, hopefully, next year. The show is about brothers Nick & Nigel Bottom who struggle to make it big in the theatre world in the shadow of the one and only William Shakespeare.

As a Shakespeare and musical theatre fan, two of my favourite things collide. The show makes me laugh no matter how many times I listen, especially this number - a hilarious and loving tribute to musical theatre!

"Falling Into You" from The Bridges of Madison County

Anyone who knows me will know I love this show with all my heart and soul. As such, I found it so hard to choose one song! "Falling Into You" is dreamy and romantic. I listen to it mostly when I need to unwind.

Photo credit: The Lion King, Disney

