BROWN BOYS SWIM Will Embark on UK Tour This Autumn

Performances begin 21 – 23 September at The North Wall.

By: Jun. 21, 2023

The highly acclaimed Edinburgh Fringe hit Brown Boys Swim, winner of the prestigious Popcorn Award and The Scotsman’s Fringe First Award, is touring the UK this Autumn.  Writer Karim Khan (selected as a member of the Soho Six 2023/2024, recipient of Riz Ahmed’s Left Handed Films and Pillars Fund inaugural fellowship) examines the pressures that surround young Muslim men today in this lyrical, poignant coming-of-age tale, produced by The North Wall. 

Boisterous and self-opinionated best friends Mohsen and Kash are preparing for their post-school future, but first they need to nab an invitation to the biggest social event of term – Jess Denver’s pool party.  Fuelled by halal Haribo, university-minded Mohsen and girl-crazy Kash won’t let the fact they can’t swim stand in their way, and embark on a race to teach themselves to swim.  But it is more than a quick jump in the deep end – Mohsen and Kash must tackle expectations, prejudice and public changing rooms. 

Considering how systemic racism and societal pressures can push people along a relentless current, Brown Boys Swim explores how we can be prevented from being and understanding our most authentic selves.  This funny and moving play takes a deep dive into communities who are consciously and unconsciously forbidden from spaces like pools – where microaggressions are a sign of something more insidious.

Brown Boys Swim is the recipient of the 2022 Popcorn Writing Award, with judges including Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson and Olivier Award-winning Fleabag producer Francesca Moody.  In week two of the Fringe, the production won an esteemed Scotsman Fringe First award, which recognises outstanding new writing at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.  Brown Boys Swim went on to have a successful sell-out Autumn tour in Oxford and London

Writer Karim Khan comments, I can't wait for us to bring Brown Boys Swim to more audiences, across the breadth of the country. The piece holds a very special place in my heart, and I’m absolutely thrilled that we get to relive it all over again with even more people

The award-winning, sell out success is directed by John Hoggarth and produced by Fringe First award-winning The North Wall.  Karim Khan is an alumnus of The North Wall’s ArtsLab programme – an artist development programme for early-career artists.  The relationship with Karim and The North Wall has been developing since 2018 and, as well as being co-commissioners on this project, they worked together to develop the play with John Hoggarth providing dramaturgical support. 

Tour Dates

21st – 23rd September The North Wall 
South Parade, Summertown, Oxford, OX2 7JN https://www.thenorthwall.com/whats-on/brown-boys-swim-oxford/ 

  

26th September – 30th September Belgrade Theatre  

Belgrade Square, Coventry, CV1 1GS
https://www.belgrade.co.uk/events/brown-boys-swim/  

3rd– 7th October Soho Theatre

21 Dean Street, London, W1D 3NE

https://sohotheatre.com/ 

9th – 10th  October Stephen Joseph Theatre   

Westborough, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 1JW

https://sjt.uk.com/events/brown-boys-swim

17th – 18th October Corn Exchange Newbury   

6 Centenary Square, Birmingham, B1 2EP
https://cornexchangenew.com/  

25th – 28th  October Contact Theatre   

Oxford Road, Manchester M15 6JA https://contactmcr.com/events/brown-boys-swim 

31st October – 4th November Birmingham Rep  

6 Centenary Square, Birmingham, B1 2EP https://www.birmingham-rep.co.uk/whats-on/brown-boys-swim/ 



