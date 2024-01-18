BRIDGERTON's Charithra Chandran Will Star in One-Woman Show INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON

With two performances on Sundays, the production will open on 17 March and will run for six weeks until 28 April 2024.

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway Photo 1 Nicole Scherzinger-Led SUNSET BOULEVARD Is Coming to Broadway
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 2 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 3 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April
Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host The Stage Awards 2024 Photo 4 Isobel Thom and Elan Davies to Host the Stage Awards 2024

BRIDGERTON's Charithra Chandran Will Star in One-Woman Show INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON

One-woman show Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon with Charithra Chandran, the break-out star of the Netflix drama Bridgerton, will play a limited run at the Garrick Theatre. Written by actor/director Rosie Day, Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon received multiple 5-star reviews when she presented it at Southwark Playhouse in 2023.

With two performances on Sundays, the production will open on 17 March and will run for six weeks until 28 April 2024. Public booking opens tomorrow, 19 January - tickets are from £25.

Director Georgie Staight; Set and Costume Designer Jasmine Swan; Lighting Designer Rory Beaton; Video Designer Dan Light; Associate Director Hanna Khogali

She was a 17 year-old girl, the only God she believed in was Taylor Swift.

After her sister's untimely death by a Yorkshire Pudding, a funny teenage misfit begrudgingly joins a flailing scout group to help her navigate the kicks and punches of adolescence with varying degrees of success.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a rollercoaster ride through youth. Whether you are a young person, know a young person, or simply were a young person once – it's time to rip up the rule book and reconnect with your younger self.

 

Charithra Chandran is an actor, producer and activist. Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon will be her West End stage debut. Charithra came to international prominence as Edwina Sharma in season 2 of Netflix's Regency-era drama Bridgerton. Other television credits include Alex Rider, and she will next be seen in Alex Sanjiv Pillai's romantic comedy How to Date Billy Walsh. Charithra is also a global ambassador for Room to Read, a charity committed to providing books and literacy and practical skills programmes to children across the world. 

Rosie Day is a writer, author, film maker and actor. As a screenwriter, Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is currently in development for television. Her debut book of the same title was published by Hachette in 2021, and her non-fiction I think I Like Girls is to be published by Piatkus/Little Brown later this year. As a director, Rosie is currently directing feature film The Shallow End for Playhouse Studios and Simon Curtis, and is set to direct the feature adaptation of 152 Days by Giles Paley Phillips.  As an actor, theatre credits include The Fellowship (Hampstead Theatre), The Girl Who Fell (Trafalgar Studios), Again (Trafalgar Studios), and Spur of the Moment (Royal Court). Television and film credits include Outlander, Living the Dream, Down a Dark Hall, All Roads Lead to Rome, and Good Omens.

Georgie Staight is a freelance theatre director and has worked on large scale productions in the West End and at venues across the UK. Georgie is an Associate Director at The Watermill and Theatre Directing Associate at Mountview.  Previously, Georgie was joint Artistic Director of new writing company Flux Theatre for six years. Staight's credits as Director include The Wizard of Oz, Camp Albion, and A Christmas Carol (Watermill Theatre), Instructions for A Teenage Armageddon, (Southwark Playhouse, nominated for four OffWestEnd Awards),  Queen Mab (Iris Theatre, nominated for an OffCom Award),  Eigengrau (Waterloo East Theatre), D-Day 75 (Watermill Theatre, 101 Outdoor Arts & Greenham Trust), CHUTNEY (Bunker Theatre, nominated for four Off-West End Awards), Into The Numbers (Finborough Theatre), Section 2 (Bunker Theatre), Dubailand (Finborough Theatre, nominated for an Off-West End award), Dreamless Sleep (Arts Theatre & Pint Sized Finalist at Bunker Theatre), and Flood (Tristan Bates Theatre). As Associate Director, credits include Operation Mincemeat (Fortune Theatre, West End), Dawn French Is A Huge T**t (U.K. tour), Sweet Charity (Watermill Theatre), Our Town (Watermill Theatre), Legally Blonde: The Musical (Bernie Grant Arts Centre). Staight has led youth and outreach programmes at The Watermill, Chichester Festival Theatre and Newbury Corn Exchange, and worked as a guest director at drama schools including Mountview Theatre School, The Royal Academy of Music and the Oxford School of Drama.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
International Ballet Stars Come Together For Dance For Ukraine at the London Palladium Photo
International Ballet Stars Come Together For Dance For Ukraine at the London Palladium

Ukrainian born dancer and former star of The Royal Ballet Ivan Putrov has announced Dance for Ukraine at The London Palladium on Sunday 18 February 2024, following the success of 2022's gala that raised over £160,000 net for the Disaster Emergency Committee's Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

2
Benjamin Walker, Rebecca Thornhill, and More Join the Cast of the World Premiere of OPENIN Photo
Benjamin Walker, Rebecca Thornhill, and More Join the Cast of the World Premiere of OPENING NIGHT

Full casting has been announced for the World Premiere of John Cassavetes' OPENING NIGHT, a new musical with book by Ivo van Hove and music and lyrics by Rufus Wainwright.

3
Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe Bring A COUPLE OF SWELLS to Cadogan Hall in May Photo
Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe Bring A COUPLE OF SWELLS to Cadogan Hall in May

Following a sold-out show at Chichester Festival Theatre in January 2024, a little bit of Tinseltown is coming to Cadogan Hall this May. Liza Pulman, comedienne, songstress and one-third of the iconic Fascinating Aida has teamed up with quick-witted musical virtuoso Joe Stilgoe for a one off Cadogan Hall performance of their acclaimed show A COUPLE OF SWELLS.

4
London City Ballet Returns to Sadlers Wells in September Photo
London City Ballet Returns to Sadler's Wells in September

The London City Ballet has announced a return to Sadler’s Wells from 11-14 September. Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

More Hot Stories For You

EVOLUTION FESTIVAL to Return to Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in MarchEVOLUTION FESTIVAL to Return to Lyric Hammersmith Theatre in March
Photos: See New Production Images of LES MISERABLES in the West EndPhotos: See New Production Images of LES MISERABLES in the West End
BRIDGERTON's Charithra Chandran Will Star in One-Woman Show INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDONBRIDGERTON's Charithra Chandran Will Star in One-Woman Show INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON
Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe Bring A COUPLE OF SWELLS to Cadogan Hall in MayLiza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe Bring A COUPLE OF SWELLS to Cadogan Hall in May

Videos

Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
New Trailer For National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND Video
New Trailer For National Theatre Live's DEAR ENGLAND
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End Video
Gloria Onitiri Performs 'Our Lady Of The Underground' From HADESTOWN in the West End
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You