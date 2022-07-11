BONNIE & CLYDE Reveals Plans For A West End Cast Recording And UK Tour

Bonnie & Clyde's producer Dan Looney has announced future plans for a cast recording and a UK tour.

Following the show's final performance on Sunday (10 July), Looney told audience members: "Keep your eyes and ears peeled to all of our social medias there is going to be news of as UK tour, there is going to be news of a cast recording.

"I promise you we are doing everything we can to make sure this is not the last time you've seen the show in London."

The London production has become a hit, starred Frances Mayli McCann as Bonnie Parker, Jordan Luke Gage as Clyde Barrow, Natalie McQueen as Blanche Barrow and George Maguire as Buck Barrow.