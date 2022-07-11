Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BONNIE & CLYDE Reveals Plans For A West End Cast Recording And UK Tour

The show's producer announced future plans after the final West End performance

UK / West End News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 11, 2022  
BONNIE & CLYDE Reveals Plans For A West End Cast Recording And UK Tour

Bonnie & Clyde's producer Dan Looney has announced future plans for a cast recording and a UK tour.

Following the show's final performance on Sunday (10 July), Looney told audience members: "Keep your eyes and ears peeled to all of our social medias there is going to be news of as UK tour, there is going to be news of a cast recording.

"I promise you we are doing everything we can to make sure this is not the last time you've seen the show in London."

The London production has become a hit, starred Frances Mayli McCann as Bonnie Parker, Jordan Luke Gage as Clyde Barrow, Natalie McQueen as Blanche Barrow and George Maguire as Buck Barrow.

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

... (read more about this author)

Show Of The Week: Save Up To 31% on JERSEY BOYS
July 11, 2022

Save up to 31% on tickets for Jersey Boys Winner of over 65 international awards, and seen by over 27m people worldwide, the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning smash hit musical JERSEY BOYS has triumphantly returned to London’s West End, playing to nightly standing ovations. 
V&A Announces RE-IMAGINING MUSICALS Exhibition Opening In October
July 8, 2022

Previously unseen items from the V&A’s theatre and performance collections will be displayed as part of a new musical theatre exhibition.
Get Tickets From Just £24 For BAD JEWS At The Arts Theatre
July 8, 2022

Following sold-out runs, the original West End production of Joshua Harmon’s comedy Bad Jews returns to the Arts Theatre in London for 11 weeks only!
Photos: Production Photos Released For THE SEAGULL
July 8, 2022

Brand new production photos have been released of The Seagull at the Harold Pinter Theatre, starring Emilia Clarke, Indira Varma and Daniel Monks.
Review Roundup: THE SEAGULL starring Emilia Clarke
July 8, 2022

The Seagull, Jamie Lloyd's long-awaited play starring Emilia Clarke, Indira Varma and Daniel Monks has now opened. So what did the critics think?