BLOOD BROTHERS Returns to UK Tour This Month

Blood Brothers is returning to the stage for a 16-week tour which begins on 28 July at Theatre Royal Windsor. The tour will run 28 July - 03 December 2022.

The cast will be led by Niki Colwell Evans and Sean Jones, who continue in their roles of Mrs Johnstone and Mickey Johnstone. Josh Capper will play the role of Mickey from 22nd November to 3rd December (Poole and Cardiff).

Joining the cast for the Autumn tour are Jay Worley (Eddie), Richard Munday (Narrator) and Timothy Lucas (Sammy). They will join previous cast members; Paula Tappenden (Mrs Lyons), Tim Churchill (Mr Lyons), Carly Burns (Linda), Nick Wilkes (Policeman/Teacher), Josh Capper (Neighbour), Grace Galloway (Donna Marie/Miss Jones), Melissa Potts (Brenda), Andy Owens (Perkins) and Jacob Yolland (Bus Conductor).

Written by Willy Russell, the legendary Blood Brothers tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

Few musicals have received quite such acclaim as the multi-award winning Blood Brothers. Bill Kenwright's production surpassed 10,000 performances in London's West End, one of only three musicals ever to achieve that milestone.

The superb score includes Bright New Day, Marilyn Monroe and the emotionally charged hit Tell Me It's Not True.

Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2186788Â®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kenwright.com%2Fportfolio%2Fblood-brothers-uk-tour-2022%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.