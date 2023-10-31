BILLIE THE KID Adds Performances at The Vaudeville Theatre: Watch Cast Members Sing 'Peaches'

Seventeen-year-old Billie Belle is a girl used to having the odds stacked against her. Born in a Bible Belt town to a delinquent mother, Billie spent her childhood saving discount-store coupons and working night shifts to keep the lights on in her grandma's tiny trailer. Through it all, Billie has had one person by her side: her childhood sweetheart, Brody Benson. Brody's a redneck with a heart of gold and they have spent years planning their future together, all pinned on Billie's hopes for a full-ride scholarship to Charleston City College. But their plans are thrown into chaos when Billie discovers Brody has been trading dirty DMs with David Francis – the school queer punk rocker.

Watch 'Peaches' below!

Torn between the pain of this betrayal and her love for her boyfriend, Billie reaches out to David and his gang of misfits. While Billie has put all her energy into thriving within the system, they've gone the other way, determined to be wild and joyful outsiders with no fear of offending! Inspired by and united with her new friends, Billie finds herself at the heart of a new kind of love story, one where her happily ever after is with herself in her fight for justice and equality; and the chance to ride out into the sunset on her terms.

This new British musical with music and lyrics by Gez Mercer, book by Conway McDermott and Gez Mercer, directed by Kerry Kyriacos Michael, is being semi-staged in front of a live audience for the first time.

For three nights only, come and experience the birth of a new British musical unlike anything else you may have seen or heard.

Cast:

Natasha J Barnes (‘Hex', National Theatre, ‘Funny Girl', Savoy, title role in ‘Cinderella', London Palladium)

Kymberley Cochrane (won the prestigious BBC Norman Beaton Fellowship in 2022 and went on to be a member of the 2023 BBC Radio Drama Company)

Harvey Ebbage (Cagelle in ‘La Cage Aux Folles', Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, ‘Dreamgirls', UK Tour)

Ki Griffin (TV debut was playing the first non-binary character, Ripley Lennox, in ‘Hollyoaks')

Beth Hinton-Lever (‘Hadestown', ‘The Doncastrian Chalk Circle', ‘As You Like It', ‘Dick Whittington', all at The National Theatre)

Tony Jayawardena (‘The Father and the Assassin', ‘England People Very Nice', both at National Theatre)

Rob Kershaw (making his professional debut)

Ryan Kopel (‘Newsies', Troubadour Theatre, ‘The Book Of Mormon', Prince of Wales)

Phoebe-Loveday Raymond (‘NewsRevue' London and Edinburgh)

Aharon Rayner (‘Miss Saigon', Sheffield Crucible, Hassan in ‘The Great British Bake Off the Musical', Noël Coward Theatre, ‘Hex', National Theatre)

Olivia Saunders (‘Hex', National Theatre), ‘Kinky Boots in Concert', Theatre Royal Drury Lane, ‘Trompe L'oeil, The Other Palace Studio)

Jodie Steele (Blanche Barrow in ‘Bonnie and Clyde', Garrick, Heather Chandler in ‘Heathers', West End/The Other Palace, Beth Boscombe in ‘Rehab the Musical', Playground Theatre)

Yuki Sutton (2023 Offie Winner Best Supporting Performer in a Musical, ‘Ride: The Musical', Charing Cross Theatre)

Hannah Victoria (Gloria the Hippo in ‘Madagascar - The Musical', Ronnette in ‘Little Shop of Horrors', Gary Coleman in ‘Avenue Q', Maggie Hill in ‘Peaky Blinders: The Rise')

Yasmin Wilde (Azra in BBC Radio's ‘The Archers')



Creative team:

Director - Kerry Kyriacos Michael

Musical Director - Tom Cagnoni

Choreographer - Julian Capolei

Lighting Designer - Tim Deiling

Sound Designer- Sam Vincent

Costume -Designer- Stephen Foley

Props Designer - Jida Akil

Musical Supervisor - Alex Beetschen

Associate Musical Director -Annemarie Lewis Thomas

Associate Director- Shelley Williams

Associate Choreographer - Laura Braid

Casting - Andrew Lynford

Casting Associate - Sophie Matthew

General Manager - Lisa D. Richardson

Production Manager - Andreas Ayling

Associate Producer - Laila Alj

BSL interpreter Jacqui Beckford

Writer and Composer Gez Mercer

Writer and Composer Gez Mercer is a self-taught musician, dancer and natural-born punk. Born in Liverpool, Gez studied Theatre & Performance at the University of Leeds, before joining award winning dance collective Fat Blokes Dance Company, led by performance artist Scottee and choreographer Lea Anderson MBE, touring in their national sell out show, Fat Blokes.‘Billie the Kid' is his third full length musical, and his songwriting ability has netted him the Cameron Macintosh Award for Musical Theatre in 2014, West End producer's Twitter Composer Award in 2013. Gez was a finalist in the Stiles and Drew Prize 2018, as well as being a shortlisted candidate for the Mercury Musical's Cameron Mackintosh resident composer.

Writer Conway McDermott

Writer Conway McDermott is a trans non-binary writer from Liverpool, with a passion for juicy, accessible stories which ask big questions through the lens of a broke-ass queerdo. ‘Billie the Kid' was the first project they worked on for stage, and their career as a writer has grown alongside it. They're currently writing for BBC's ‘EastEnders', and are Playwright in Residence at Box of Tricks Theatre. They are a winner of the Sky Studios 2021 Screen/Play Award, and have had work commissioned by The Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse, Popelei Theatre Company, and the Liverpool Light Night Festival, as well as working as an artist and performer with FACT, the Liverpool Biennale, Creative Europe, and a handful of other organizations across the UK and Europe.

Director Kerry Kyriacos Michael

Director Kerry Kyriacos Michael was Artistic Director & Chief Executive of Theatre Royal Stratford East from September 2004 to September 2017. For 13 years, he forged the Theatre's commitment to develop new work & provide a platform for voices under-represented. He won two Olivier awards, seven nominations, two What's on Stage Awards, and the UK Best Touring Theatre Award. In March 2018, Kerry won Artistic Director of The Year at the OFF WEST END Awards; and awarded the Freedom of the City of London. In the 2018 Queen's Birthday Honours List, he was made an MBE for services to the Arts. Kerry's theatre directing credits include new plays, musicals, and operas, including John Adam's I Was Looking At The Ceiling & Then I Saw The Sky (co-production with Barbican Centre, London), The Harder They Come (transferred to the West End & tours of Canada and USA), Ray Davies' Come Dancing (Winner What's On Stage Best New Musical) and a new production of The Who's Tommy - embedding creative BSL, Captioning and Audio Description, produced by Ramps On The Moon.

(Winner UK Theatre Awards Best Touring Production 16/17). In June 2022 he became the creative director Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, the home of Theatro Technis.



BSL interpreter Jacqui Beckford

Jacqui Beckford has worked extensively as a British Sign Language translator/interpreter in disability theatre and the arts. In the late 1990s she toured nationally in three productions with Graeae Theatre Company as an interpreter/performer. To date Jacqui is a freelance BSL interpreter working across many domains from the arts (theatres/museums/galleries), television broadcast (BBC News 24, CBeebies, CBBC and other channels), film, medical, mental health and legal. Jacqui worked with Extraordinary Bodies as part of the Weighting tour in 2015 performing on stage as a creative BSL interpreter. Jacqui is a member of the National Registers of Communication Professionals working with Deaf and Deafblind people, the Association of Sign Language Interpreters and Equity.



PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

BILLIE THE KID

Vaudeville Theatre,

404 Strand,

London

WC2R 0NH

Monday 13 November at 7.30pm

Monday 20 November at 7.30pm

Monday 27 November at 7.30pm

(this performance will be BSL interpreted)

Duration: 2 hours 15 mins

Age Recommendation: 12+

Trigger warning:

Depictions of homophobia, transphobia,

gun violence and mild drug use.

Descriptions of suicide, self-harm, and sex.

Booking Information

Tickets: All seats £25.00

plus a £1.50 Restoration Levy

No booking fee if booked in person at the Box Office

Box Office: 0330 333 4814

www.nimaxtheatres.com

Click Here





