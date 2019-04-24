BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Will Embark on a UK Tour in 2020

Following a highly successful West End run/a run of two and a half years in the West End and a sell-out tour in 2017/18, Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Mike Bosner in association with Michael Harrison are delighted to announce that the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL will hit the road again and tour throughout the UK and Ireland in 2020, opening at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 11 January. Tour schedule below with further venues and casting to be announced soon. beautifulmusical.co.uk

Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the best-selling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion. The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann hit songs You've Lost that Lovin Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL is based on the early life and career of legendary singer/ songwriter Carole King. It has a book by Douglas McGrath with words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.

BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL celebrates five years on Broadway this year and continues to sell out in cities across the US throughout its North American tour.

BEAUTIFUL UK TOUR LISTINGS 2020

SATURDAY 11 JANUARY - SATURDAY 18 JANUARY

The Churchill Theatre, Bromley

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

ON SALE NOW

TUESDAY 21 JANUARY - SATURDAY 25 JANUARY

Hull New Theatre

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

ON SALE FRIDAY 26 APRIL

TUESDAY 28 JANUARY - SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre

ON SALE NOW

MONDAY 3 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY

Royal & Derngate, Northampton

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

NOW ON SALE

MONDAY 10 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY

Congress Theatre, Eastbourne

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre

ON SALE FRIDAY 26 APRIL

TUESDAY 18 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

ON SALE WEDNESDAY 8 MAY

TUESDAY 25 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 29 FEBRUARY

Bristol Hippodrome

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/

ON SALE WEDNESDAY 8 MAY

TUESDAY 3 MARCH - SATURDAY 7 MARCH

The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/the-alhambra-theatre

ON SALE MONDAY 20 MAY

MONDAY 9 MARCH - SATURDAY 14 MARCH

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE MONDAY 20 MAY

TUESDAY 17 MARCH - SATURDAY 21 MARCH

Sunderland Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

ON SALE WEDNESDAY 8 MAY

TUESDAY 24 MARCH - SATURDAY 28 MARCH

New Wimbledon Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/

ON SALE WEDNESDAY 8 MAY

TUESDAY 7 APRIL - SATURDAY 11 APRIL

Milton Keynes Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

ON SALE WEDNESDAY 8 MAY

TUESDAY 14 APRIL - SATURDAY 18 APRIL

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

www.venuecymru.co.uk/

ON SALE FRIDAY 3 MAY

TUESDAY 21APRIL - SATURDAY 25 APRIL

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

www.marlowetheatre.com/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 28 APRIL - SATURDAY 2 MAY

Cliffs Pavilion, Southend

www.southendtheatres.org.uk

ON SALE TUESDAY 30 APRIL

TUESDAY 5 MAY - SATURDAY 9 MAY

Edinburgh Playhouse

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 19 MAY - SATURDAY 23 MAY

Liverpool Empire

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 26 MAY - SATURDAY 30 MAY

King's Theatre, Glasgow

https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre/

ON SALE SOON

TUESDAY 2 JUNE - SATURDAY 6 JUNE

Royal Concert Hall Nottingham

www.trch.co.uk/

ON SALE SOON





