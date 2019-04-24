BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Will Embark on a UK Tour in 2020
Following a highly successful West End run/a run of two and a half years in the West End and a sell-out tour in 2017/18, Paul Blake, Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Mike Bosner in association with Michael Harrison are delighted to announce that the Olivier, Tony and Grammy award-winning BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL will hit the road again and tour throughout the UK and Ireland in 2020, opening at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 11 January. Tour schedule below with further venues and casting to be announced soon. beautifulmusical.co.uk
Long before she was Carole King, the chart-topping music legend, she was an ordinary girl with an extraordinary talent.
BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL tells the inspiring true story of King's remarkable rise to stardom, from being part of a hit songwriting team with her husband Gerry Goffin, to her relationship with fellow writers and best friends Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann, to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in popular music history. Along the way, she wrote the soundtrack to a generation, including one of the best-selling albums of all time, Tapestry, and countless classics such as (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman, Take Good Care of My Baby, You've Got a Friend, So Far Away, It Might as Well Rain Until September, Up on the Roof and The Locomotion. The show also includes the Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann hit songs You've Lost that Lovin Feeling, On Broadway and We Gotta Get out of This Place.
BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL is based on the early life and career of legendary singer/ songwriter Carole King. It has a book by Douglas McGrath with words and music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weil.
BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL celebrates five years on Broadway this year and continues to sell out in cities across the US throughout its North American tour.
BEAUTIFUL UK TOUR LISTINGS 2020
SATURDAY 11 JANUARY - SATURDAY 18 JANUARY
The Churchill Theatre, Bromley
ON SALE NOW
TUESDAY 21 JANUARY - SATURDAY 25 JANUARY
Hull New Theatre
ON SALE FRIDAY 26 APRIL
TUESDAY 28 JANUARY - SATURDAY 1 FEBRUARY
His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen
www.aberdeenperformingarts.com/his-majestys-theatre
ON SALE NOW
MONDAY 3 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 8 FEBRUARY
Royal & Derngate, Northampton
NOW ON SALE
MONDAY 10 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 15 FEBRUARY
Congress Theatre, Eastbourne
www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/venue/congress-theatre
ON SALE FRIDAY 26 APRIL
TUESDAY 18 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY
New Victoria Theatre, Woking
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre
ON SALE WEDNESDAY 8 MAY
TUESDAY 25 FEBRUARY - SATURDAY 29 FEBRUARY
Bristol Hippodrome
www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome/
ON SALE WEDNESDAY 8 MAY
TUESDAY 3 MARCH - SATURDAY 7 MARCH
The Alhambra Theatre, Bradford
www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/the-alhambra-theatre
ON SALE MONDAY 20 MAY
MONDAY 9 MARCH - SATURDAY 14 MARCH
Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff
ON SALE MONDAY 20 MAY
TUESDAY 17 MARCH - SATURDAY 21 MARCH
Sunderland Empire
www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/
ON SALE WEDNESDAY 8 MAY
TUESDAY 24 MARCH - SATURDAY 28 MARCH
New Wimbledon Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre/
ON SALE WEDNESDAY 8 MAY
TUESDAY 7 APRIL - SATURDAY 11 APRIL
Milton Keynes Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/
ON SALE WEDNESDAY 8 MAY
TUESDAY 14 APRIL - SATURDAY 18 APRIL
Venue Cymru, Llandudno
ON SALE FRIDAY 3 MAY
TUESDAY 21APRIL - SATURDAY 25 APRIL
Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 28 APRIL - SATURDAY 2 MAY
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend
ON SALE TUESDAY 30 APRIL
TUESDAY 5 MAY - SATURDAY 9 MAY
Edinburgh Playhouse
www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse/
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 19 MAY - SATURDAY 23 MAY
Liverpool Empire
www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire/
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 26 MAY - SATURDAY 30 MAY
King's Theatre, Glasgow
https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre/
ON SALE SOON
TUESDAY 2 JUNE - SATURDAY 6 JUNE
Royal Concert Hall Nottingham
ON SALE SOON