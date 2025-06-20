BE MORE CHILL to Run at Old Joint Stock Theatre This August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Joint Stock Theatre in Birmingham has announced full casting for its upcoming production of BE MORE CHILL, which will run from August 6 to 31. The production will be the venue’s largest to date and its first presented under the Equity House Agreement.

The musical, with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis and a book by Joe Tracz, follows high schooler Jeremy as he swallows a pill housing a supercomputer—“The Squip”—in an attempt to climb the social ladder. Based on the cult novel by Ned Vizzini, the show has enjoyed successful runs on Broadway and in London’s West End.

Tom Dickerson will star as Jeremy. He is joined by Jack Carr as Michael, Shannon Bourne as Christine, and Broadway’s Maya Jade Frank as Chloe. The cast also features Jessica Lim as Jenna, Tommy Fouweather as the Squip, Steven Rostance as Mr. Heere/Mr. Reyes/Scary Stockboy, John OG as Rich, Harry Chamberlain as Jake, and Ailsa Erskine as Brooke.

The production is directed by James Edge. The creative team includes Liam Alexandru (associate direction, marketing and video design), Emily Susanne Lloyd (producer), Callum Thompson (musical direction), William Spencer (choreography), Reuben Speed (costume design), and Paul and Hannah Finch for Theatre SSL (sound and lighting).

Ticketing Information

BE MORE CHILL runs from August 6 to 31 at the Old Joint Stock Theatre in Birmingham. Tickets are on sale now.

