BE MORE CHILL 5 Year Anniversary Concert Adds 2nd Date At London's Arts Theatre

After selling out its one-night-only engagement, the highly anticipated Be More Chill 5 Year Anniversary Concert will now play an additional performance at the Arts Theatre, London, on Monday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The previously announced concert on Monday, November 10 at 7:30 p.m. is already sold out.

Audiences will once again have the chance to experience the smash-hit cult musical as the original West End company reunites to celebrate five years since the show first took London by storm. With its Tony Award-nominated score and devoted global fan base, Be More Chill remains one of the most talked-about musicals of the last decade.

The cast stars Scott Folan (Jeremy Heere) and Blake Patrick Anderson (Michael Mell). Miracle Chance (Christine Canigula), Grace Mouat (Chloe Valentine), and Miles Paloma (Jake), will all reprise their West End performances.

The concert is produced by Teal Moon Productions LTD, with musical direction by Louisa Green and direction by Christopher D. Clegg.

Profits from both performances will be donated to Young Minds, the UK's leading charity fighting for children and young people's mental health.