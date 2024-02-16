BBC Issues Statement on the Future of the BBC Singers and its Orchestras

The BBC has announced that it has a sustainable plan for the future for the BBC Singers as a part of the BBC’s classical music provision, drawing on support from a third party, The VOCES8 Foundation.

According to the statement, "BBC Singers staff will continue to be employed by the BBC, with a strong artistic identity, and remain core to BBC Radio 3 and the BBC Proms."

As BroadwayWorld reported last year, the BBC previously announced that it would close the BBC Singers as part of a new strategy for classical music.

Following an exploration of options, the proposal will draw on The VOCES8 Foundation’s considerable experience and expertise across music education and community engagement.

This partnership builds on the valuable education and community work the BBC Singers already deliver across East London, as well as the commercial work already undertaken, and we will continue to identify new opportunities for additional revenue for the ensemble.

The BBC Singers have a busy schedule this year as they mark their centenary, and we will be shining a spotlight on the group as our audience is invited to join their celebrations.

In addition, over the past months the BBC has also been working closely with the Musicians’ Union to consider opportunities for the BBC’s orchestras.

In maintaining all of the BBC’s distinctive orchestras, we will consider the resourcing levels which support each ensemble as their work develops across broadcast, education and commercial activity. This will be a gradual process in which we will work closely with the Unions and our musicians, alongside a review to modernise terms and conditions making sure these are aligned with the BBC’s principles of fairness and transparency.

Artistic excellence and education remain at the core of music at the BBC and these plans support the aims of the BBC’s 2022 Classical Review and will support new partnerships.

The BBC is also pursuing an Orchestral Tax Relief application which will be central in ensuring the sustainability of the six groups amid the BBC’s ongoing financial challenges.