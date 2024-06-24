BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL Will Return to Tour the UK in January 2025

Performances begin on 6 January 2025 at Edinburgh Playhouse.

By: Jun. 24, 2024
BAT OUT OF HELL - THE MUSICAL Will Return to Tour the UK in January 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Following a successful UK, Ireland and International tour from 2021 - 2023 the Award-winning Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical, featuring Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's greatest hits, will return to tour the UK in 2025, with performances beginning on 6 January 2025 at Edinburgh Playhouse, running through to 20 September 2025 in Northampton.

LATEST NEWS

HERCULES Will Open in London's West End in 2025
Photos: HADESTOWN, HEATHERS, and More Perform at Day Two of WEST END LIVE
Review: ACROBATIC SWAN LAKE, Sadler's Wells
Photos: WICKED, FROZEN, CABARET, and More Perform at Day One of WEST END LIVE

 

Inspired by the spectacular arena tour of Australia and New Zealand, this reimagined show promises to be a thrilling experience, featuring a dynamic eight-piece rock band on stage and sprawling multi-level platforms that will transport you through the diverse worlds of Bat Out of Hell, from Raven's bedroom to the depths of the Lost's underground domains.

 

Returning to the cast are Glenn Adamson (We Will Rock You, London Coliseum, Bat Boy in concert, London Palladium) as Strat, Katie Tonkinson (Bonnie and Clyde, UK & Ireland Tour) as Raven and original leading cast members Rob Fowler (MAMMA MIA!, UK & International tour, Tanz Der Vampire Das Musical, German tour) as Falco and Sharon Sexton (MAMMA MIA!, UK & International tour, Billy Elliot The Musical) as Sloane.

 

Bat Out Of Hell – The Musical wowed critics and public alike when it played limited seasons at Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum and London's Dominion Theatre. The musical also had successful runs in Canada, Germany and New York, a residency in Las Vegas and the international tour took the show to the UK, Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand. Bat Out of Hell – The Musical won the Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical at the Evening Standard Awards and was nominated for 8 WhatsOnStage Awards, including Best New Musical.

 

Bat Out of Hell became one of the best-selling albums in history, selling over 68 million copies worldwide.  16 years after the release of the original album, Steinman scored again with Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, which contained the massive hit I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That).

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Jim Steinman incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out of Hell albums, including You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth, Bat Out of Hell, I Would Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) and Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad, as well as the previously unreleased song What Part of My Body Hurts the Most.

 

As the Lost boys and girls flee into the tunnels below the city from its ruler Falco, his teenage daughter Raven locks eyes with fearless leader of the Lost, the immortal Strat, and the immensity of their love-at-first-sight-obsessions threaten to destroy both of their families. Experience the thrill of the electrifying songs of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf's epic collaboration: “Bat Out of Hell.”

 

Bat Out of Hell - The Musical has book, music and lyrics by Jim Steinman, direction by Jay Scheib, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, additional choreography by Xena Gusthart, set and costume design by Jon Bausor, original costume designs by Meentje Nielsen, original wig designs by Linda McKnight, video design by Finn Ross, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, original casting by David Grindrod CDG and casting by Anne Vosser.

 

The West End & UK Tour of Bat Out of Hell – The Musical is produced by Michael Cohl, Tony Smith & David Sonenberg with executive producer Julian Stoneman.

Tour Dates

6 – 11 January                                  
Edinburgh Playhouse
atgtickets.com/edinburgh

13 – 18 January                                
Portsmouth Kings Theatre
kingsportsmouth.co.uk

20 – 25 January                                
Liverpool Empire Theatre
atgtickets.com/liverpool

27 January – 1 February                  
Bromley, Churchill Theatre
churchilltheatre.co.uk

3 – 8 February                                  
Cardiff New Theatre
trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff

10 – 22 February                              
Birmingham The Alexandra
atgtickets.com/venues/birmingham

25 February – 8 March                     
Manchester Palace                                 
atgtickets.com/venues/manchester

10 – 15 March                                   
Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre
aberdeenperformingarts.com

17 – 22 March                                   
Peterborough New Theatre
newtheatre-peterborough.com

31 March – 5 April                            
Cheltenham Everyman
everymantheatre.org.uk

7 – 19 April                                        
Glasgow King's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/glasgow

 

21 – 26 April                                      
Leeds Grand Theatre                                                 
 0113 243 0808                                             
leedsheritagetheatres.com           

 

5 – 10 May                                        
Woking New Victoria Theatre
atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

 

12 – 17 May                                      
Plymouth Theatre Royal
theatreroyal.com

 

21 May – 7 June                               
London Peacock Theatre
sadlerswells.com

 

9 – 14 June                                       
Leicester Curve
curveonline.co.uk                                                       
On Sale Soon

 

16 – 28 June                                     
Milton Keynes Theatre
atgtickets.com/milton-keynes-theatre                         
On Sale Soon

21 – 26 July                                      
Wycombe Swan                                                          
wycombeswan.co.uk

4 – 9 August                                      
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
thecliffspavilion.co.uk

18 – 23 August                                  
Sunderland Empire
atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire

25 – 30 August                                 
Dartford Orchard Theatre                                   
01322 220000
orchardtheatre.co.uk

1 – 13 September                             
Bristol Hippodrome
atgtickets.com/bristol                                                         

15 – 20 September                           
Northampton Royal & Derngate             
royalandderngate.co.uk                                             
On Sale Soon




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos