ArtsEd Principal Resigns Following Bullying Accusations

Julie Spencer, Principal of ArtsEd, an educational institution backed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, has resigned following an independent, barrister-led inquiry on bullying accustations, according to Deadline.

Spencer was on medical leave with the investigation was launched, and cites "health reasons" as the cause of her resignation.

Deadline reports that the inquiry found that Spencer's tenure resulted in an “unhealthy environment” and her relationship with the school's staff was "damaged beyond repair."

In December, Brian Brodie resigned as ArtsEd chair, citing personal reasons. Brodie joined the board in July 2022, and resigned after he launched the investigation.

Deadline published a special investigation on the alleged bullying, misconduct, and toxicity at the top UK drama school in November. Following the expose, 100 parents wrote a letter to the board, calling the school's response to the allegations “inadequate and unsatisfactory.”

Andrew Lloyd Webber currently serves as ArtsEd’s president.

