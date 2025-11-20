Anna Ziegler's EVENING ALL AFTERNOON Will Make World Première At The Donmar Warehouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Anna Ziegler's new play Evening All Afternoon will make its world première at The Donmar Warehouse next year. Diyan Zora, making her Donmar debut, directs Anastasia Hille and Erin Kellyman in this new play opening on 24 February, with previews from 14 February, and runs until 11 April.

Jennifer is about to become Delilah's stepmother. She wants so badly to connect, but they couldn't be further apart.

In a world that's shifting under their feet, both women have to summon the quiet courage it takes to open their hearts again.

Witty and heartbreakingly human, Evening All Afternoon is a story about things lost and things remembered and how sometimes, in order to live, you have to face what's no longer there.

Anastasia Hille and Erin Kellyman star in this tender new play from multi award-winner Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51, The Wanderers), directed by Diyan Zora (Roots at the Almeida, RSC's English).

Anna Ziegler is an award-winning playwright and screenwriter whose work has been produced extensively across the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Her play Photograph 51 premiered in the West End at the Noël Coward Theatre in a production starring Nicole Kidman, The play won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play, has been produced around the world—including at the Cameri Theater of Tel Aviv, Melbourne Theatre Company, Teatro Eliseo in Rome, and the Ernst Deutsch Theater in Hamburg—and is included in Bloomsbury's Modern Classics series. Ziegler has written the screenplay for the film adaptation, which will be directed by Academy Award-winner Tom Hooper and produced by Leviathan Productions, Red Yes Studio and FilmNation Entertainment. Her most recent play, The Janeiad, premiered last season at The Old Globe and The Alley Theatre. It was a finalist for the 2025 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and received a Steinberg/ATCA New Play Award Citation. Her other widely produced plays include Actually (Manhattan Theatre Club, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Geffen Playhouse, Trafalgar Studios), The Wanderers (Roundabout Theatre Company, The Old Globe, Gesher Theatre, Marylebone Theatre), The Last Match (The Old Globe, Writers Theatre, City Theatre Company), Boy (Keen Company/Ensemble Studio Theatre), Dov and Ali (Theatre503), A Delicate Ship (The Playwrights Realm; Cincinnati Playhouse), and Another Way Home (The Magic Theatre). Her plays have also been produced at Seattle Repertory Theatre, Theater J, San Diego Repertory Theatre, TimeLine Theatre, and many other regional theatres. Her work has received honours including the San Diego Critics Circle Award, LA's Ovation Award, Germany's Barbara Kisseler Theater Prize, and a nomination from the NY Outer Critics Circle. Her plays are collected in two anthologies published by Bloomsbury, and in editions by Dramatists Play Service. Ziegler is currently developing Go, Team as a television series for Paramount, with Claire Danes attached to star and Marielle Heller attached to direct. She holds commissions from The Shed, Manhattan Theatre Club and AF Creative Media (Brian and Dayna Lee). Her new play antigone (this play I read in high school) premieres this winter at New York's Public Theater. Ziegler is a graduate of Yale University and holds master's degrees from the University of East Anglia and NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Anastasia Hille returns to the Donmar to play Jennifer – she previously appeared in The Dark and Morphic Resonance. Her other theatre credits include Othello, The Winter's Tale (RSC), Oresteia (Park Avenue Armory, New York), A Midsummer Night's Dream, The Jewish Wife, The Maids (Young Vic), Hamlet (Barbican), The Effect - Olivier Award nominee for Best Supporting Actress, Dido, Queen of Carthage, Waves, Women of Troy, A Dream Play, The Oresteia, Richard III (National Theatre), Macbeth (Cheek by Jowl, European tour, New York), The Master Builder - Olivier Award nominee for Best Supporting Actress (Almeida Theatre), Forty Winks (Royal Court Theatre), As You Like It (Shakespeare's Globe), Ashes to Ashes / Mountain Language (Royal Court Theatre, Lincoln Center, New York), Measure for Measure - Ian Charleson Award recipient and Duchess of Malfi (Cheek by Jowl, international tours). Her television includes Twenty Twenty Six, The Lady, Steal, The Couple Next Door, A Gentleman in Moscow, Van der Valk, I Hate Suzie, A Spy Among Friends, Dalgliesh, The Ipcress File, Baptiste, The Pembrokeshire Murders, Silent Witness, Keeping Faith, The Last Kingdom, West of Liberty, Requiem, Wanderlust, Requiem, Humans, Not Safe For Work, You, Me and the Apocalypse, Prey, The Missing, The Tunnel, Getting On, The Bletchley Circle, The Fear - BAFTA nominee for Best Supporting Actress, Bert & Dickie, The Bletchley Circle, Foyle's War, Lewis, Poirot, Spooks, Tripping Over, Cutting It, Outside the Rules, The Cazalet Chronicle, RKO 281, Storm Damage and Big Women`; and for film, Joy, Love Gets a Room, Martyr's Lane, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Tulip Fever, A United Kingdom, Trespass Against Us, The Riot Club, Snow White and the Huntsman, Awakening, Good, Bloodline, The Hole, Five Seconds to Spare, New Year's Day and The Escort.

Erin Kellyman makes her professional stage debut as Delilah. Her film credits include 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, Eleanor the Great, 28 Years Later, Blitz, Lilies Not For Me, Woken, The Green Knight and Solo: A Star Wars Story. Her television credits include Twenty Twenty Six, Willow, Top Boy, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Life, Don't Forget the Driver, Les Misérables, Uncle, The Coopers vs The Rest and Raised by Wolves.



Diyan Zora is an award-winning director. Her theatre credits include Roots (Almeida Theatre), English (RSC, Kiln Theatre, nominated for the Olivier Award for Best Production in an Affiliate Theatre), Lysistrata (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre), Mom, How Did You Meet The Beatles? (Chichester Festival Theatre), Tom Fool (Orange Tree Theatre), Klippies (Young Vic, as recipient of the 2021 Genesis Future Directors Award). She is also a playwright and was a member of the Bush Theatre's 2022 Emerging Writers Group.