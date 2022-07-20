Andrew Shepherd Joins Selladoor Worldwide as New Executive Director

Andrew Shepherd has been appointed the new Executive Director of Selladoor Worldwide, co-leading the company alongside Creative Director Naomi James, and working with CEO David Hutchinson to take Selladoor into a new chapter of opportunity and growth.

Shepherd is currently Executive Director of Theatre503 having joined the new writing venue in 2016. Together with Artistic Director/CEO Lisa Spirling, they have been responsible for transforming the organisation, including securing the 503Studio at Nine Elms, launching a global online writers' programme, a new investment fund, and a paid trainee producer scheme. Shepherd will be joining Theatre503's Capital and Strategic Development Board to continue to support the delivery of the 503Studio and a physically accessible Latchmere space.

Andrew Shepherd: "I am delighted to be joining Naomi, David, and the team at an exciting period of change for Selladoor and looking forward to helping shape the ambition and vision of the company in the next few years. It is a bittersweet moment to be embracing a new chapter while also leaving a role that has changed my life. I am so incredibly grateful to the Theatre503 Board and team, past and present, for all their support and tireless commitment to supporting the best early career playwrights in the world. Above all to the remarkable Lisa Spirling and everything we have achieved together."

David Hutchison, CEO, Selladoor Worldwide: "I am thrilled that Andrew has come onboard to help steer the company into the next phase of its growth and ambition. Andrew has a rich background in theatre and will be a huge asset to Selladoor and the wider team. Andrew and Naomi James, our Creative Director, will be focused on delivering their vision for the company as we emerge from years of closure due to Covid. I look forward to supporting them in achieving their goals to produce theatre globally and build audiences and art that is accessible and ambitious."

Naomi James, Creative Director, Selladoor Worldwide: "We are thrilled to welcome Andrew to the Selladoor family at a time of evolution - for both our organisation and the wider industry. Andrew's genuine passion for the arts and development of people, alongside his proven success in financial and operational management, make for an exciting future for the leadership of Selladoor."

Lisa Spirling, Artistic Director/CEO Theatre503: "Andrew's passion, vision, and expertise have been a game-changer for Theatre503 and for so many early career writers and the artists that bring their words to life. Working with our team, Andrew has been instrumental in an extraordinary moment in our organisation's history. It has been a joy and a great privilege to have him as my running mate. The board, the team, and I will miss him tremendously but we're thrilled for this new chapter at Selladoor."

Prior to Theatre503, Shepherd was Development Manager of Young Actors Theatre, Islington and spent several years in the charity sector as a fundraiser, while working as an independent theatre and film producer, director and performer. As a writer his plays and screenplays have been performed around the world with The Shakespeare Conspiracy recently published by Samuel French.