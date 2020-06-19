Andrew Lloyd Webber Says the Government Proposed Musicals Return Without Singing to Help Stop the Spread of the Virus

The Independent has reported that Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed that a government report advised that musicals return "without any singing" to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Lloyd Webber said, "I would love to say that I think that they understood a little more...I have seen a report, I don't know what's going to be in the report on theatre that's coming out on Monday (22 June), but I sincerely hope it doesn't contain some of the things that I've seen in some of their advice, one of which was a brilliant one for musicals - that you're not allowed to sing."

He shared that he hopes a one-off performance of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will go ahead at the London Palladium in July.

"We've just had the final bits of equipment delivered into England, we hope to have them in the theatres next month.

"All one can do is try and be positive. I really believe that we in theatre must be positive and use everything we can to demonstrate that we can open. If having done that we fail, at least we've tried."

