Andrew Leveson Appointed Executive Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company

The Board of the RSC has announced the appointment of Andrew Leveson as Executive Director, working alongside Co-Artistic Directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans. Leveson joins the company from the Bridge Theatre (London Theatre Company), where he has been an essential part of the company’s growth since its foundation and is now Director of Finance and Administration. He takes up his role at the RSC at the end of April this year.

Andrew Leveson said, “It is such an honour to be appointed as Executive Director of the RSC. I have been enthralled by RSC productions since my teens and to have the opportunity now to play a key part in leading the next stage of the company’s history with Daniel and Tamara is an incredible privilege and responsibility - humbling and immensely exciting. There is a wealth of talent, capacity and experience within the organisation and such potential through the breadth of its work to inspire and transform people’s lives – on stage, online, in the classroom and across the world. I can’t wait to get started.”

Co-Artistic Directors Tamara Harvey and Daniel Evans commented, “We're truly delighted that Andrew will join us as the new Executive Director at the RSC. We are inspired by his ambitions for the company, as well as his deep love of theatre. The vast experience and knowledge he has gained as an integral part of the team at the Bridge Theatre will be vital as we begin this new chapter at the RSC.”

Chair of the Board, Shriti Vadera, added, “In Andrew, we have found an Executive Director not only with an understanding of the theatre world, but also a flair for innovation. His experience in the commercial and legal sector will prove invaluable in realising the artistic vision of Daniel and Tamara as they embark on their first season. This period heralds an exciting new direction for the RSC, as Andrew joins Daniel and Tamara at the helm of the company – their combined talents promise a vibrant future.”

Andrew Leveson joined London Theatre Company/the Bridge Theatre in 2015 as General Manager before becoming Director of Finance and Administration, working across all the company’s output since the theatre opened in 2017, and overseeing the growth of the organisation from a start-up to its current incarnation with almost 300 employees. He also created the business model and financial plan for Lightroom, which opened last year with the exhibition David Hockney: Bigger and Closer.

Prior to this, he worked as a corporate lawyer at two leading international law firms and previously as a freelance theatre director and producer. He has been on the Board of the theatre company 1927 since 2018 and was previously on the Board of the Birmingham Opera Company.