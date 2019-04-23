Amber Davies, Bonnie Langford, Wayne Sleep & Tim Vincent Will Judge WEST END EUROVISION

The celebrity judges for West End Eurovision 2019 are today revealed as Amber Davies (2017 winner of ITV's 'Love Island' and currently playing Judy Bernly in '9 to 5' at the Savoy Theatre); Bonnie Langford (star of West End, television, film, radio and music, currently playing Roz in '9 to 5' at the Savoy Theatre), Wayne Sleep, OBE (dancer, choreographer, director and actor) and Tim Vincent ('Blue Peter' legend, actor and presenter).

They will be in the judging hot seats at the Adelphi Theatre on Sunday 28 April as the West End casts of Aladdin, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Follies, Mamma Mia, Only Fools and Horses, The Phantom of the Opera (last year's winners) and Wicked sing original Eurovision Song Contest songs in a bid to to lift four coveted trophies - The Champions, The Best Ident Movie, The Best Creative and the new award for this year Outstanding Gorgeousness.

This feel-good, edge-of-your-seat-exciting and interactive charity event will once again raise much-needed funds for the work of MAD Trust. The Trust works with its partners to support those living with or affected by HIV and AIDS both in the UK and Sub-Saharan Africa.

The evening will also feature two epic performances by fantastically glamorous Eurovision winner Dana International and this year's UK Eurovision entry, Michael Rice.Dana International will perform DIVA, the song that took the crown for her in Birmingham in 1998, and Michael Rice will be performing the UK entry, Bigger Than Us as ahead of the 64th annual Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv.

Melanie Tranter, chair of the Make A Difference Trust said: "West End Eurovision only happens because of the incredible generosity of the theatre community who give their time and talent so generously to make this incredible show possible. On behalf of the Trust and everyone who will benefit from the work we do, to every performer, every crew member, every single person who works so hard to make this show one of the best nights in the West End calendar, Thank You!"

Tickets:

£25, £30, £40 & £50

(prices include a restoration levy)

https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/west-end-eurovision-2019/

£110 VIP ticket includes:

Top price seat, souvenir programme, pre-show reception with VIP access to the theatre, an interval drink

VIP tickets are ONLY available

directly from The Make A Difference Trust using this link:

www.madtrust.org.uk/events/west-end-eurovision/





