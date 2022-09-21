Ally Pally Fireworks Festival Returns To Light Up London's Skyline This November

Ally Pally's Fireworks Festival - firmly established as one of the biggest and best in the country - will this year take place on Saturday 5 November. The venue will be taking on a full festival feel, with outdoor live music, DJs and street food spread around the site.

The now legendary display will light up the epic skyline, sound-tracked by a specially curated playlist. There will be a huge family area, including bonfire and fire shows. Visitors can also step inside the Palace, with the ice rink featuring an ice disco, while the Great Hall will be transformed, as is now tradition, into the UK's largest German Bier Festival, featuring pulsating live music, including Europe's leading Elvis tribute act, 'One Night of Elvis'. The Palace's award-winning Theatre will host film screenings for the young and not-so-young, including the classic Shaun of the Dead. Following appearances at summer festivals, Pride London and Ibiza's legendary Amnesia, the incredible Gok Wan MBE will headline the DJ bill with a set of soulful and uplifting club classics.

The Alexandra Palace Fireworks Festival continues the long-held tradition of spectacular displays held in the grounds of the Palace, dating back nearly 150 years. This has included astonishing recreations of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in The Last Days of Pompeii and Destruction of the Spanish Armada on the boating lake. The Festival continues to celebrate Alexandra Palace's story of innovation and entertainment whilst shining a light on its work with communities across Haringey.

Simon Fell, Alexandra Palace's Fireworks Festival director, said: "We cannot wait to welcome everyone to this year's Fireworks Festival. We're going big, with a packed programme featuring all the classics, a sensational display, massive bonfire, plus plenty of extras we add on to bring a proper festival vibe. It's perfect for families and with live music, street food and our bier festival, grown-ups will be able to party the night away too.

"Ally Pally has become a go-to display for Londoners and we love that people from outside the city journey here as well. It's going to be spectacular, so grab your tickets while you can."

The Festival will run from 4pm-10.45pm. Tickets go on sale Thursday 22 September and cost from Â£11 for an adult, from Â£6 for 11-15 year olds and Â£2 for under-10s, family tickets are also available from Â£44 (all prices + booking fee). Full information is available at https://fireworks.london/