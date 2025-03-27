Alexandra Burke Will Star as Morticia Addams in THE ADDAMS FAMILY UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been announced for the UK tour of The Addams Family, including Alexandra Burke (The X Factor, Sister Act, The Bodyguard, Curfew) as Morticia Addams, Lesley Joseph (Birds of a Feather, Young Frankenstein, Sister Act) as Grandma, Clive Rowe (The Prince of Egypt, Sister Act, A Christmas Carol) as Uncle Fester and Ricardo Afonso (Jesus Christ Superstar, Thriller Live, We Will Rock You) as Gomez Addams.

The tour will run at Birmingham Hippodrome from 10 – 12 July 2025, Curve, Leicester from 15 July – 10 August, Lowry, Salford from 12 – 16 August 2025, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury from 19 – 23 August and Blackpool Opera House from 26 – 30 August.

Joining Alexandra, Ricardo, Lesley and Clive will be Lauren Jones (Scissorhandz, Southwark Playhouse Elephant) as Wednesday Addams, Nicholas McLean (Wicked, Apollo Victoria Theatre) as Pugsley Addams, Dickon Gough (City of Angles, Garrick Theatre; The Addams Family, original UK cast) as Lurch, Dale Rapley (The Bridges of Madison County, Menier Chocolate Factory) as Mal, Jacob Fowler (Title of Show, Southwark Playhouse; Heathers the Musical UK Tour) as Lucas and Kara Lane (Rebecca, Charing Cross Theatre) as Alice.

Further cast to be announced.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY has a book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice (writers of the multi award-winning hit musical Jersey Boys), with music and lyrics by Tony Award-nominated Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, is all grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows. She's fallen in love with a sweet young man from a respectable family. With his cherished Morticia in the dark will Gomez manage to keep his daughter's secret until the two families meet for a fateful dinner with hilarious consequences?

Join them, plus Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley, Grandma and more for a heart-warming story of love, family and friendship… with a twist!

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, The Musical Comedy will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch

