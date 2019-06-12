Alex Ferns, Marc Elliott & Philip McKinley Join West End Cast Of THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN

It was announced today that Alex Ferns, Marc Elliott and Philip McGinley will join the cast of the record-breaking production of The Girl on the Train for its London run.

Starring Samantha Womack as Rachel Watson, The Girl on the Train will run at the London's Duke of York's Theatre, St Martin's Lane from 23 July to 17 August 2019.

The gripping thriller, based on the internationally acclaimed number one best-selling novel by Paula Hawkins and the Dreamworks film has been breaking box office records and playing to packed houses on a major tour since the beginning of the year.

Alex Ferns, who takes on the role of Detective Inspector Gaskill in The Girl on the Train in London was in the critically acclaimed HBO TV series, Chernobyl, played Trevor Morgan in EastEnders for two years, and his extensive theatre work includes South Pacific alongside Samantha Womack.

Marc Elliott will play psychiatrist Dr Kamal Abdic and is probaby best known for his TV roles in EastEnders and Holby City playing Syed Masood and Dr Isaac Mayfield respectively. His theatre credits includes The History Boys and Urinetown The Musical.

Philip McGinley joins the cast to play Scott Hipwell. His TV work includes Anguy in HBO's Game of Thrones, Vera: Blood and Bones and Manhunt (for ITV). Amongst his theatre credits are Marianne Elliott's production of Husbands and Sons at the National Theatre and The Nightingales in Bath.

Chernobyl star Alex Ferns said 'I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the cast of The Girl on the Train in the West End, and I'm particularly looking forward to working with Samantha Womack again. We had a great time working together on South Pacific at the Barbican. The play captures the intensity of a story so beautifully captured by Emily Blunt in the original film. This is going to be captivating for a live audience. Sam is such an exceptional actor, audiences are in for an absolute treat!'

The full cast for the run at the Duke of York's Theatre is: Samantha Womack (Rachel Watson), Alex Ferns (D.I. Gaskill), Kirsty Oswald (Megan Hipwell), Philip McGinley (Scott Hipwell), Adam Jackson-Smith (Tom Watson), Lowenna Melrose (Anna Watson), Marc Elliott (Kamal Abdic), Matt Concannon (ensemble) and Phillipa Flynn (ensemble).

John Dougall, Oliver Farnworth and Naeem Hayat will continue to play the roles of D.I. Gaskill, Scott Hipwell and Kamal Abdic on tour.

Samantha Womack has starred extensively in television, film and theatre. She is best known for playing Ronnie Mitchell in BBC1's EastEnders. Other television credits include roles in Silent Witness, Mount Pleasant and the hugely popular Game On. Her recent films include: Kingsman: The Golden Circle and Kingsman: The Secret Service alongside Colin Firth. Samantha recently played Morticia in a tour of The Addams Family.

Rachel Watson longs for a different life. Her only escape is the perfect couple she watches through the train window every day, happy and in love. Or so it appears. When Rachel learns that the woman she's been secretly watching has suddenly disappeared, she finds herself as a witness and even a suspect in a thrilling mystery in which she will face bigger revelations than she could ever have anticipated.

Paula Hawkins' novel is an international phenomenon, selling over twenty million copies world-wide. Produced by Simon Friend, Amblin Entertainment and Josh Andrews, The Girl

on the Train is adapted by Rachel Wagstaff & Duncan Abel and is directed by Anthony Banks with set and costumes by James Cotterill, lighting by Jack Knowles, composition and sound by Ben & Max Ringham, video by Andrzej Goulding and fights by Alison De Burgh.

The Girl on the Train is currently in Dublin and continues its UK and Ireland travelling on to Belfast, Brighton, Sheffield, Norwich, Guildford, Oxford, Canterbury, Birmingham, Aberdeen, Bradford, High Wycombe, Cambridge, Plymouth, Swindon, Bromley, Malvern, Woking, Eastbourne, Cardiff and Blackpool.

