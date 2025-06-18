Aimie Atkinson, Jack Chambers, and More Will Lead SAVING MOZART at the Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The UK premiere of the new musical Saving Mozart by Charli Eglington will play at London's The Other Palace from 28 July - 30 August 2025 with a press night on 5 August.

The production features a stellar cast of musical theatre superstars including Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman) as Nannerl, Jack Chambers (Stiletto, The Strange Affair of Herschel Grynspan) as Mozart, Erin Caldwell (Six, Heathers) as Constanze, Jordan Luke Gage (Titanique, &Juliet) as Salieri and Douglas Hansell (Stiletto, Come From Away) as Leopold.

Aimie Atkinson said; “It's a real pleasure to be stepping into the leading role of Nannerl in this extraordinary new musical, Saving Mozart, at the home of new musicals, The Other Palace. I'm so excited to work again with Charli and to sing her incredible music. I can't wait to share this brilliant brand-new work with audiences this Summer.”

They are joined by an ensemble cast featuring Sveva Bartolini, Harriette Benazir-White, Corey Mitchell and Alfie Simmons. Further members of the ensemble are to be announced.

Child prodigy. Musical rebel. Outcast. Icon. Step into the mind of a genius—and meet the extraordinary women who shaped, challenged, and ultimately saved him.

Inspired by Nannerl, the sister who played before he did. Driven by Leopold, the father who demanded perfection. Resurrected by Constanze, the wife who refused to let the world forget. Shunned by society. Fuelled by brilliance. This is the Mozart you've never met—raw, human, electric. Saving Mozart is a bold new musical based on a powerful true story of passion, defiance, and music that refused to die.

Earning multiple 5-star reviews and widespread critical acclaim, the production celebrated its world premiere earlier this year in Gmunden, Austria - just outside Mozart's birthplace - in association with Musical Frühling in Gmunden.

The creative team are Writer and Composer - Charli Eglinton, Director - Markus Olzinger, Choreographer - Taylor Walker, Costume Design - Julia Pschedezki, Set Design - Justin Williams, Lighting Design - Ben Jacobs and Casting Director - Ben Armstrong. Further members of the creative team are to be announced.

Comments