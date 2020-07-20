Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Aimie Atkinson, Danielle Steers, Zizi Strallen, Lucie Jones and Bronte Barbe to Perform Concert of Spice Girls Songs

Article Pixel Jul. 20, 2020  

Theatre Producer Paul Taylor-Mills shared via Twitter that he has assembled five West End leading ladies to play a special live concert at The Drive In, Troubadour Meridian Water, prior to a drive-in viewing of the Spice Girls movie Spice World. For one night only the spices are: Lucie Jones (Waitress/Rent), Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins/Strictly Ballroom), Danielle Steers (Six, Bat Out of Hell), Bronte Barbe (Shrek/Beautiful) and Aimie Atkinson (Six / Pretty Woman).

Check out Taylor-Mills tweets below!

For more details on the event and to book tickets, visit: https://www.thedrivein.london/whats-on/spice-world-with-live-west-end-concert/about


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • New Zealand Dance Company Presents NIGHT LIGHT Without Social Distancing Measures
  • Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
  • QUIZ: How Well Do You Know Your Broadway Fonts?
  • THE CAT IN THE HAT Comes to The Regent on July 14