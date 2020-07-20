Aimie Atkinson, Danielle Steers, Zizi Strallen, Lucie Jones and Bronte Barbe to Perform Concert of Spice Girls Songs

Theatre Producer Paul Taylor-Mills shared via Twitter that he has assembled five West End leading ladies to play a special live concert at The Drive In, Troubadour Meridian Water, prior to a drive-in viewing of the Spice Girls movie Spice World. For one night only the spices are: Lucie Jones (Waitress/Rent), Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins/Strictly Ballroom), Danielle Steers (Six, Bat Out of Hell), Bronte Barbe (Shrek/Beautiful) and Aimie Atkinson (Six / Pretty Woman).

Check out Taylor-Mills tweets below!

Since Feb this year I've not produced. Like everyone who has committed their life to do what they do, it was so hard to just stop, and even harder to not have any signs of returning. Until now. My best friend and I decided we wanted to do something simply for fun. - Paul Taylor-Mills (@PaulTaylorMills) July 20, 2020

For more details on the event and to book tickets, visit: https://www.thedrivein.london/whats-on/spice-world-with-live-west-end-concert/about

