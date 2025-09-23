Ailyn Pérez Will Sing the Title Role in TOSCA at the Royal Opera House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Opera House has announced a cast change for Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Aleksandra Kurzak has withdrawn from performing the title role in Puccini’s Tosca due to illness. The role will now be sung by soprano Ailyn Pérez.

Pérez made her Royal Opera debut in Manon in 2014 and has since returned in a variety of acclaimed roles, including Liù (Turandot), Violetta (La traviata), Micaëla (Carmen), and Mimì (La bohème). She has also performed Tosca to great acclaim at Staatsoper Hamburg, Staatsoper Berlin, and the National Arts Centre Ottawa.

Her international credits include major appearances with The Metropolitan Opera, Teatro alla Scala, Opernhaus Zürich, Hamburgische Staatsoper, Bayerische Staatsoper, San Francisco Opera, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Wiener Staatsoper, and Washington National Opera.

In the current season, Pérez will return to The Metropolitan Opera as the title character in Madama Butterfly, make her role debut as Aida at Semperoper Dresden, and revisit the Bayerische Staatsoper beginning with Desdemona in Otello.

The rest of the Tosca cast remains unchanged.