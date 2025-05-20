Adult Pantomime Returns To The West End With SINDERELLA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Adult pantomime, Sinderella, will return in a brand-new production at the prestigious Scala in the heart of London’s West End, for a limited run from 19th December- 11th January.

Join Cinderella, Prince Donkey Dick, Buttons and the two Ugly Slappers for a night of pantomime frolics and more.

Sinderella has no money, no man and none of the glamorous life she claims to be living. Until one day she meets Prince Donkey Dick in the woods who invites her to his ball …. But who has the biggest balls? Will this be her happy ending or will she lose more than her shoe?

This pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems Dancing Queen, Electric Dreams, Its Raining Men Like A Virgin, Never Going To Give You Up and more. With an utterly filthy laugh a minute script and a whole load of audience participation this is the perfect way to kick start your Christmas with a bang!

Simon Gross producer says, “Sinderella takes all the ingredients of the pantomimes we grew up with and know and love but takes the double entendre to the next level! All the bits that were knowingly laughed at by your Dad are exposed in all their glory in a fairy tale romp. This year we’re really looking forward to pushing the boundaries to bring you the most memorable and hilarious night out on the heart of London”

Jane Cotter, Marketing Manager for Scala says, “We are super excited for this opportunity to house London’s number one adult pantomime, which is also perfectly in line with our new vision of the venue creating music comedy, theatre and entertainment for all.. It’s a show not to miss!”

Booking at www.ticketsource.co.uk/theentertainmentproviders

