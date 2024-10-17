Additional Casting Set For UK Tour of JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Further casting has been announced for the second tour of the acclaimed London Palladium production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. Joining the tour's previously announced Pharaohs - and Joseph alumni - Donny Osmond and Joe McElderry, are Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph. The 2025 tour opens at the Edinburgh Playhouse for a magical Christmas season – and Donny's only UK tour dates - from Tuesday 3 December 2024. Tickets for all dates are on sale now at www.uk.josephthemusical.com.

Marking his first UK performances on stage as Pharaoh, global entertainment icon and celebrated star Donny Osmond returns to this production, having previously played the titular role of Joseph in over 2,000 performances. This iconic portrayal was later captured on film in 1999 alongside Joan Collins, Richard Attenborough, and Maria Friedman, filmed at Pinewood Studios.

Joe McElderry shares regal duties across the tour performing as Pharaoh in this sensational production of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical, having last performed as Joseph during an extensive 2017 / 2018 UK tour. Joe joins the tour at the Sunderland, Empire Theatre; Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre; Nottingham, Theatre Royal; Belfast, Grand Opera House; Leeds, Grand Theatre; Wimbledon, New Theatre; Blackpool, Winter Gardens; Woking, New Victoria Theatre; Newcastle, Theatre Royal; Plymouth, Theatre Royal; Leicester Curve; and Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre. Please see Notes To Editors for dates.

Further Pharaoh casting is to be announced.

Playing all dates across the tour are Christina Bianco as Narrator and Adam Filipe as Joseph. Christina Bianco is a two-time Drama Desk Award nominee, who made her West End debut starring in the Menier Chocolate Factory's production of Forbidden Broadway at the Vaudeville Theatre. She captured international acclaim as a YouTube sensation with her ‘diva' impression videos gaining over 25 million views and more recently delighted audiences as Glinda in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium. Adam Filipe's credits include Titanic The Musical (UK Tour); Prince Of Egypt, Original West End Cast and Les Misérables (Queens Theatre). Concert Credits: vocalist for Lea Salonga: Stage, Screen & Everything In Between (UK Tour) and Houdini in Side Show: in Concert (London Palladium).

The 2025 tour completing company are also announced today with Hugh Cotton as Reuben and Will Haswell as Simeon. The rest of the company comprise Aaron Archer; Bella Baldock; Daniel Bowskill; Imogen Bowtell; Taylor Bridges; Joseph Browlie-Johnson; Joseph Craig; Davide Fienauri; Ellie Greenway; Oliver Hawes; Kiera Haynes; Siobhan James; Ben Lancaster; Nicole Lupino; Bradley Perret; Harvey Shulver; Jessica Sutton; Charley Warburton; Jenna Warne and Alex Woodward.

The production's children's company consists of Luke Beggs, Sofija Bele, Sidney Bond, Chloe Boyle, Coco Chapman, Charlie Cox, Max Crisp, Shae Marie David, Isabelle Chiara Dawodu, Josh Desai, Erin Donovan, Jasper Eglin, Safia Francis, Ernest Fransella, Marisia Georgiannaki, Poppy Graham, Coco-Lili Hodder, Poppy Kunorubwe, Eliott Marsden, Alex Neophytou, Shyanne Ononiwu, Rio-Blake Power, Leia O'Sullivan, Zachary Richardson, Daniel Rodriguez Castillo, Felix Schmitt, Dexter Seaton, Azalea-Belle Sharp, Arthur Tennant and Raine Williamson.

Released as a concept album in 1969, the stage version of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has become one of the world's most beloved family musicals. The multi-award-winning show - Tim Rice (lyrics) and Andrew Lloyd Webber's (music) first major collaboration – has been performed hundreds of thousands of times including multiple runs in the West End and on Broadway and international tours in over 80 countries worldwide. Featuring much-loved pop and musical theatre classics, including Any Dream Will Do, Close Every Door, There's One More Angel In Heaven and Go, Go, Go, Joseph, the London Palladium production received a rapturous reception during its 2019 and 2021 summer seasons, ahead of its first major UK tour in 2022.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is directed by Laurence Connor. Laurence's credits include the acclaimed London production of School of Rock and the Tony-Award nominated production on Broadway, the recent London productions of Miss Saigon, Chess and Cinderella, the international arena tour of Jesus Christ Superstar and he is also the Co-Director of the new version of Les Misérables which has enjoyed worldwide success including Broadway, UK and US tours.

JoAnn M Hunter (who has 20 Broadway shows to her credit, including School of Rock and On A Clear Day You Can See Forever) is the show's choreographer; Set and Costume Design are by the award-winning Morgan Large, Ben Cracknell is Lighting Designer; Gareth Owen, Sound Designer; Sam Cox is Wigs, Hair & Make Up Designer; John Cameron, Orchestrator; John Rigby, Musical Supervisor and Musical Director; Nikki Woollaston is Associate Director; Thalia Burt, Associate Choreographer; David Grindrod CDG, Casting Director and Amy Beadel, Children's Casting Director.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is produced by Michael Harrison.

UK TOUR DATES 2025

Edinburgh Playhouse

3 Dec - 29 Dec 2024

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

Starring Donny Osmond as Pharaoh

Oxford, New Theatre

7 Jan - 11 Jan 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford/

Pharaoh casting to be announced

Sunderland Empire

14 Jan - 19 Jan 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

22 Jan - 2 Feb 2025

www.marlowetheatre.com

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Nottingham, Theatre Royal

5 Feb - 15 Feb 2025

www.trch.co.uk

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Belfast, Grand Opera House

www.goh.co.uk

18 Feb - 23 Feb 2025

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Manchester, Opera House

26 Feb - 9 Mar 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester

Pharaoh Casting to be announced

Bristol Hippodrome

12 Mar - 22 Mar 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

Pharaoh casting to be announced

Leeds, Grand Theatre

25 Mar - 29 Mar 2025

www.leedsheritagetheatres.com

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Wimbledon, New Theatre

1 Apr – 5 Apr 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Onsale 10am 29th Oct 2024

Blackpool, Winter Gardens

9 Apr - 13 Apr 2025

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Norwich, Theatre Royal

30 Apr - 10 May 2025

www.norwichtheatre.org/

Pharaoh casting to be announced

Southampton Mayflower

13 May - 18 May 2025

www.mayflower.org.uk

Pharaoh casting to be announced

Birmingham Hippodrome

20 May - 1 Jun 2025

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

Pharaoh casting to be announced

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

3 Jun - 7 Jun 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Newcastle, Theatre Royal

10 Jun - 15 Jun 2025

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

17 Jun - 22 Jun 2025

www.trafalgartickets.com/cliffs-pavilion-southend/en-GB/southend-theatres

Pharaoh casting to be announced

Plymouth, Theatre Royal

24 Jun - 29 Jun 2025

www.theatreroyal.com

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Leicester Curve

1 Jul - 5 Jul 2025

www.curveonline.co.uk

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

8 Jul -12 Jul 2025

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/lyceum

Starring Joe McElderry as Pharaoh

Liverpool Empire

15 Jul - 20 Jul 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire

Pharaoh casting to be announced

Cardiff, Wales Millenium Centre

22 Jul - 27 Jul 2025

www.wmc.org.uk

Pharaoh casting to be announced

Glasgow, King's Theatre

30 Jul – 3 Aug 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre-glasgow

Pharaoh casting to be announced

Onsale 10am 29th Oct 2024

Milton Keynes Theatre

6 Aug -10 Aug 2025

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre

Pharaoh casting to be announced

