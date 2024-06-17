Adam Dannheisser, Lara Pulver, and More Join FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for Fiddler on the Roof with book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. The production, directed by Jordan Fein, runs 27 July – 21 September 2024 (press performance Tuesday 6 August at 7.45pm).

Fein directs Adam Dannheisser as Tevye and Lara Pulver as Golde. Liv Andrusier (Tzeitel), Natasha Jules Bernard (Mirila), Greg Bernstein (Mendel), Noa Bodner (Rifka), Ralph Bogard (Avram), Lawrence Boothman (Nacham), Hannah Bristow (Chava), Georgia Bruce (Hodel), Georgia Dixon (Bielke), Jonathan Dryden Taylor (Constable), David Freedman (Rabbi), Helen Goldwyn (Shandel), Dickon Gough (Mordcha & Inkeeper), Thomas-Lee Kidd (Sasha), Beverley Klein (Yente), Daniel Krikler (Perchik), Darya Topol Margalith (Schprintze), Gregor Milne (Fyedka), Raphael Papo (The Fiddler), Alex Pinder (Russian #2), Dylan Saffer (Onstage swing), Michael S. Siegel (Lazar Wolf), Alex Tranter (Russian #1) and Dan Wolff (Motel) complete the cast.

The full creative team are Mark Aspinall (Musical Supervisor), Stuart Burt (Casting Director), Laura Braid (Associate Choreographer), Julia Cheng (Choreographer), Yarit Dor(Fight and Intimacy Director), Emma Farnell Watson (Assistant Choreographer), Jordan Fein (Director), James Hassett (Season Associate Sound Designer), Hannah Hauer-King (Associate Director), Nina van Houten (Wigs, Hair and Make Up Designer), Nick Lidster for Autograph (Sound Designer), Aideen Malone (Lighting Designer), Tom Scutt (Designer), Peter Noden (Casting Associate), Rabbi Rose Prevezer (Jewish Culture, Religion and History Consultant), Caitlin Stegemoller (Voice & Text Director); Dan Turek(Musical Director); Livi van Warmelo (Associate Musical Director); The Telsey Office/ Kristian Charbonier, CSA (NY Casting).

It’s 1905 in the tiny village of Anatevka where Tevye, a Jewish milkman, lives his life by their proud traditions. For his five daughters, that means a visit from the matchmaker… But as each daughter challenges his beliefs, against the backdrop of a changing world, can Tevye hold on to his roots, or must he bend to the will of his children and learn to embrace the unfamiliar?

In a new production directed by Jordan Fein (Oklahoma, Young Vic), and featuring glorious songs, ‘If I Were A Rich Man’, ‘Tradition’, ‘Matchmaker’ and ‘Sunrise, Sunset’, this classic musical of joy, revolution and community is an exuberant celebration of love and life.

Presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s 2024 season includes the stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic story, The Secret Garden (until 20 July 2024) in a new version by Holly Robinson and Anna Himali Howard, and directed by Howard.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar is currently on a UK tour until August 2024; and the musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians reimagined from the 2022 Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production embarks on a UK tour this month.

Tickets for Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre 2024 are available from: www.openairtheatre.com.

