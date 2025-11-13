Aaron Pierre and Giles Terera Will Lead ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST at the Old Vic

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest will be revived at the Old Vic next year. The cast will be led by Aaron Pierre and Giles Terera. Performances run 1 April–23 May 2026.

Inside a psychiatric facility, Chief Bromden has been silent for years — confined and maligned by a system that labels, divides and forgets. But he has a story to tell. He’s just been waiting for someone to listen.

Enter Randle P. McMurphy, a gambler and provocateur whose defiance unsettles the ward — and sparks something long dormant in Bromden and his fellow patients. Under the iron rule of Nurse Ratched, they have been stripped of their humanity. Now, McMurphy’s rebellion reminds the patients of their voices — and what it means to be free.

Based on Ken Kesey’s countercultural masterpiece, Clint Dyer directs a bold new staging of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest that reignites the spirit of the original novel, starring Aaron Pierre and Giles Terera. A searing exploration of colonialism and the social structures built to silence dissent, this production invites audiences to experience the story in a powerful new light.