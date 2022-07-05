ANNIE Will Embark on UK Tour in 2023
The tour opens at Curve, Leicester on Saturday 25 February 2023.
ANNIE will embark on a UK tour opening at Curve, Leicester on Saturday 25 February 2023. This production enjoyed sell-out UK and Ireland tours throughout 2015/16 and in 2019, as well as extended seasons in both the West End and Toronto.
Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan's orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search...
With its award-winning book and score, this stunning production includes the unforgettable songs 'It's the Hard Knock Life', 'Easy Street', 'I Don't Need Anything But You' and 'Tomorrow'.
ANNIE has Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Martin Charnin and a Book by Thomas Meehan. It is directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker.
ANNIE is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.
Tour Dates
Saturday 25 February - Saturday 4 March 2023
Leicester Curve Theatre
ON SALE SOON
Tuesday 7 March - Saturday 11 March 2023
Theatre Royal Newcastle
ON SALE 7 JULY 2022
Tuesday 21 March - Saturday 25 March 2023
Edinburgh Playhouse
ON SALE 8 JULY 2022
Monday 3 April - Saturday 15 April 2023
Birmingham Alexandra Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham
ON SALE 8 JULY 2022
Monday 17 April - Saturday 22 April 2023
New Theatre Oxford
www.atgtickets.com/ new-theatre-oxford
ON SALE 18 JULY 2022
Monday 24 April - Saturday 29 April 2023
Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
ON SALE 21 JULY 2022
Monday 1 May - Saturday 6 May 2023
Dartford Orchard Theatre
ON SALE SOON
Monday 8 May - Saturday 13 May 2023
Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre
ON SALE 18 JULY 2022
Monday 15 May - Saturday 20 May 2023
Llandudno, Venue Cymru
ON SALE SOON
Tuesday 23 May - Saturday 27 May 2023
Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre
ON SALE 26 JULY 2022
Monday 29 May - Saturday 3 June 2023
Glasgow, King's Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/kings-theatre-glasgow
ON SALE 18 JULY 2022
Monday 5 June - Saturday 10 June 2023
Liverpool Empire
www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire
ON SALE 18 JULY 2022
Monday 19 June - Saturday 24 June 2023
Woking, New Victoria Theatre
www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre
ON SALE 18 JULY 2022
Monday 3 July - Saturday 8 July 2023
Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
ON SALE 5 AUGUST 2022
Monday 10 July - Monday 15 July 2023
Bradford, Alhambra Theatre
ON SALE SOON
Monday 17 July - Saturday 22 July 2023
Southend Cliffs Pavilion
ON SALE SOON
Monday 24 July - Saturday 29 July 2023
Bromley Churchill Theatre
ON SALE SOON
Monday 31 July - Saturday 5 August 2023
Norwich Theatre Royal
ON SALE SOON