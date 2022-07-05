ANNIE Will Embark on UK Tour in 2023

ANNIE will embark on a UK tour opening at Curve, Leicester on Saturday 25 February 2023. This production enjoyed sell-out UK and Ireland tours throughout 2015/16 and in 2019, as well as extended seasons in both the West End and Toronto.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan's orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie's search...

With its award-winning book and score, this stunning production includes the unforgettable songs 'It's the Hard Knock Life', 'Easy Street', 'I Don't Need Anything But You' and 'Tomorrow'.

ANNIE has Music by Charles Strouse, Lyrics by Martin Charnin and a Book by Thomas Meehan. It is directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster with set and costume design by Colin Richmond, choreography by Nick Winston, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound design by Richard Brooker.

ANNIE is produced by Michael Harrison and David Ian.

Tour Dates

Saturday 25 February - Saturday 4 March 2023

Leicester Curve Theatre

www.curveonline.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 7 March - Saturday 11 March 2023

Theatre Royal Newcastle

www.theatreroyal.co.uk

ON SALE 7 JULY 2022

Tuesday 21 March - Saturday 25 March 2023

Edinburgh Playhouse

www.edinburghplayhouse.co.uk

ON SALE 8 JULY 2022

Monday 3 April - Saturday 15 April 2023

Birmingham Alexandra Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/the-alexandra-theatre-birmingham

ON SALE 8 JULY 2022

Monday 17 April - Saturday 22 April 2023

New Theatre Oxford

www.atgtickets.com/ new-theatre-oxford

ON SALE 18 JULY 2022

Monday 24 April - Saturday 29 April 2023

Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

www.mayflower.org.uk

ON SALE 21 JULY 2022

Monday 1 May - Saturday 6 May 2023

Dartford Orchard Theatre

www.orchardtheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Monday 8 May - Saturday 13 May 2023

Stoke-on-Trent, Regent Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/regent-theatre

ON SALE 18 JULY 2022

Monday 15 May - Saturday 20 May 2023

Llandudno, Venue Cymru

www.venuecymru.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Tuesday 23 May - Saturday 27 May 2023

Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre

www.aberdeentheatres.co.uk

ON SALE 26 JULY 2022

Monday 29 May - Saturday 3 June 2023

Glasgow, King's Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/kings-theatre-glasgow

ON SALE 18 JULY 2022

Monday 5 June - Saturday 10 June 2023

Liverpool Empire

www.atgtickets.com/liverpool-empire

ON SALE 18 JULY 2022

Monday 19 June - Saturday 24 June 2023

Woking, New Victoria Theatre

www.atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre

ON SALE 18 JULY 2022

Monday 3 July - Saturday 8 July 2023

Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

www.wmc.org.uk

ON SALE 5 AUGUST 2022

Monday 10 July - Monday 15 July 2023

Bradford, Alhambra Theatre

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Monday 17 July - Saturday 22 July 2023

Southend Cliffs Pavilion

www.cliffspavilion.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Monday 24 July - Saturday 29 July 2023

Bromley Churchill Theatre

www.churchilltheatre.co.uk

ON SALE SOON

Monday 31 July - Saturday 5 August 2023

Norwich Theatre Royal

www.norwichtheatre.org

ON SALE SOON