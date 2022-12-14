ALL FALLS DOWN Comes to VAULT Festival 2023

In an interactive horror show where the audience's actions decide how the story progresses, All Falls Down tells the story of a group of friends trying to make contact with civilisation and survive in the wilderness after a plane crash. With the narrator navigating the audience of fifteen through an immersive audio soundscape, equipped with optional blindfolds, they must guide their characters through the wreckage and the surrounding forests. Will they avoid the mysterious dangers that may lurk in the woods? These potential threats will evolve and shift throughout the story depending on how the audience members react to the obstacles placed in their way.

Artistic Director and performer Joe Strickland said, "Having debuted the show at Parabolic's new venue, CRYPT, last year, and subsequently performed it at the Nottingham International Improv Festival, I'm so pumped to be bringing the show back to London for VAULT Festival 2023! Multiple times a day audiences will be able to give themselves over to a story that truly ebbs and flows depending on their actions. Will they escape the forest and the dangers that lack therein, or will they succumb to the ever changing, never repeated, roster of horrors that lurk for them in the depths of the woods? I guess there's only one way to find out!"

Chronic Insanity is a Nottingham based theatre company that creates and facilitates live events in a variety of traditional, found, and digital spaces. They make work accessibly, affordably, sustainably, and inclusively, and seek to change the definition of what theatre can be by playing with form, genre, medium, and technology. They follow Staging Change guidelines, actively providing opportunities for theatre makers from all backgrounds, and record how each production is made so people can learn from them. Chronic Insanity run the UK's first dedicated digital theatre literary department, and have consistently produced twelve shows in twelve months.