ALL FALLS DOWN Comes to VAULT Festival 2023
Performances run 24 – 28 January 2023.
In an interactive horror show where the audience's actions decide how the story progresses, All Falls Down tells the story of a group of friends trying to make contact with civilisation and survive in the wilderness after a plane crash. With the narrator navigating the audience of fifteen through an immersive audio soundscape, equipped with optional blindfolds, they must guide their characters through the wreckage and the surrounding forests. Will they avoid the mysterious dangers that may lurk in the woods? These potential threats will evolve and shift throughout the story depending on how the audience members react to the obstacles placed in their way.
Artistic Director and performer Joe Strickland said, "Having debuted the show at Parabolic's new venue, CRYPT, last year, and subsequently performed it at the Nottingham International Improv Festival, I'm so pumped to be bringing the show back to London for VAULT Festival 2023! Multiple times a day audiences will be able to give themselves over to a story that truly ebbs and flows depending on their actions. Will they escape the forest and the dangers that lack therein, or will they succumb to the ever changing, never repeated, roster of horrors that lurk for them in the depths of the woods? I guess there's only one way to find out!"
Chronic Insanity is a Nottingham based theatre company that creates and facilitates live events in a variety of traditional, found, and digital spaces. They make work accessibly, affordably, sustainably, and inclusively, and seek to change the definition of what theatre can be by playing with form, genre, medium, and technology. They follow Staging Change guidelines, actively providing opportunities for theatre makers from all backgrounds, and record how each production is made so people can learn from them. Chronic Insanity run the UK's first dedicated digital theatre literary department, and have consistently produced twelve shows in twelve months.
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|voting ends in
More Hot Stories For You
December 13, 2022
All new rehearsal photos have been released from Finborough Theatre’s upcoming production of David French’s Salt-Water Moon.
Sheridan Smith in SHIRLEY VALENTINE Extends Due To Demand
December 13, 2022
Sheridan Smith ,who just three days ago announced her return to the West End in Willy Russell's SHIRLEY VALENTINE at the Duke of York's Theatre for 12 weeks, has now announced that she will extend that run by another three weeks due to phenomenal demand following the tickets going on sale.
Gate Theatre Appoints Nicola Clements as Executive Director and CEO
December 13, 2022
The Gate Theatre has announced the appointment of Nicola Clements as its new Executive Director and CEO. Nicola joined the Gate in November, succeeding Shawab Iqbal who stepped down to start a new position as Executive Director at Leeds Playhouse.
GREASE Will Return to London's Dominion Theatre in June 2023
December 13, 2022
After an incredibly successful run in summer 2022, Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey's iconic musical GREASE will return once again to the Dominion Theatre in London's West End from 2 June 2023. GREASE is directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips. Casting to be announced.
Mike Bubbins Announces First Ever Solo UK Tour With THROWBACK
December 13, 2022
Mike Bubbins will embark on his first ever solo stand up tour next year with brand new show Throwback. Opening in Maidenhead on 4th February he then heads to Cheltenham, Shrewsbury, Llanelli, Carmarthen, Leamington Spa, Northampton, Leicester, Portsmouth, Barry, Salford, Chorley, Nottingham, Sheffield, Leeds, Newport, , Winchester, Birmingham, Treorchy, Rhyl, Milford Haven, Cardiff, Swindon and Port Talbot before concluding in London on 1st April.