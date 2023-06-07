AIN'T TOO PROUD, GREASE, FROZEN & More to Take Part in Kids Week 2023

Kids go free to over 45 top West End shows this August as much-loved Kids Week campaign returns.

By: Jun. 07, 2023

London’s world-famous theatres are preparing to welcome families this summer, as long-running audience development initiative Kids Week returns.
 
Throughout August, a child aged 17 and under can see a show for free when accompanied by an adult paying full price, plus an additional two children can attend for half price – and there’s no booking fees. Kids Week tickets go on sale at 10am on 13 June, only via OfficialLondonTheatre.com.
 
From 24 exciting productions participating for the first time like Ain’t Too Proud, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Mrs. Doubtfire, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, The SpongeBob Musical and The Wizard Of Oz, to established Kids Week favourites including Disney’s Frozen, Grease The Musical, Les Misérables, Disney’s The Lion King, Mamma Mia, RSC’s Matilda The Musical, The Smeds And The Smoos, Wicked and The Tiger Who Came To Tea, there is something for all the family to enjoy.
 
Alongside the performances, shows are offering a wide range of free activities for Kids Week ticketholders, so look out for ‘Kids Week Curtain Calls’ where all Kids Week bookers in attendance can stay for a post-show Q&A or demonstration after the show, as well as many more show specific offerings from dance and musical theatre workshops to backstage tours. Also, families travelling into London to see a show can take advantage of restaurant deals via OfficialLondonTheatre.com/Deals.   
Kids Week bookers with access requirements can complete the Access Priority Request Form before general on sale. The form will be available on the Kids Week website from 9 June to 11 June. Eligible bookers who have completed the form will be contacted by the theatre box office on the morning of 13 June.

List of shows participating in Kids Week 2023
 


Accidental Death Of An Anarchist
Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
Aspects Of Love
Back To The Future: The Musical
Bleak Expectations
Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour (Alexandra Palace)
Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour (Rose Theatre, Kingston)
The Choir Of Man
Crazy For You
The Crown Jewels
The Crucible
Dinosaur World: Live
The Dream
Elephant And Piggies
Everywhere Bear
Fireman Sam Saves The Circus
Disney’s Frozen The Musical
Grease The Musical
Hairy
Heathers
Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors
I Believe In Unicorns
I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical
Jersey Boys
Disney’s The Lion King
Mamma Mia!
RSC’s Matilda The Musical
Mermaid's & Pirates
Les Misérables
The Mousetrap
Mrs. Doubtfire
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!
The Phantom Of The Opera
The Play That Goes Wrong
Matthew Bourne's Romeo & Juliet
The Smeds And The Smoos
SpongeBob: The Musical
Tales From Acorn Wood
The Three Billy Goats Gruff
The Tiger Who Came To Tea
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
The Verge Of Forever
We Will Rock You The Musical
Wicked
Witness For The Prosecution
The Wizard Of Oz
 
Age recommendations and restrictions for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.




