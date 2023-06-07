AIN'T TOO PROUD, GREASE, FROZEN & More to Take Part in Kids Week 2023

London’s world-famous theatres are preparing to welcome families this summer, as long-running audience development initiative Kids Week returns.



Throughout August, a child aged 17 and under can see a show for free when accompanied by an adult paying full price, plus an additional two children can attend for half price – and there’s no booking fees. Kids Week tickets go on sale at 10am on 13 June, only via OfficialLondonTheatre.com.



From 24 exciting productions participating for the first time like Ain’t Too Proud, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, Mrs. Doubtfire, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, The SpongeBob Musical and The Wizard Of Oz, to established Kids Week favourites including Disney’s Frozen, Grease The Musical, Les Misérables, Disney’s The Lion King, Mamma Mia, RSC’s Matilda The Musical, The Smeds And The Smoos, Wicked and The Tiger Who Came To Tea, there is something for all the family to enjoy.



Alongside the performances, shows are offering a wide range of free activities for Kids Week ticketholders, so look out for ‘Kids Week Curtain Calls’ where all Kids Week bookers in attendance can stay for a post-show Q&A or demonstration after the show, as well as many more show specific offerings from dance and musical theatre workshops to backstage tours. Also, families travelling into London to see a show can take advantage of restaurant deals via OfficialLondonTheatre.com/Deals.

Kids Week bookers with access requirements can complete the Access Priority Request Form before general on sale. The form will be available on the Kids Week website from 9 June to 11 June. Eligible bookers who have completed the form will be contacted by the theatre box office on the morning of 13 June.

List of shows participating in Kids Week 2023





Accidental Death Of An Anarchist

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations

Aspects Of Love

Back To The Future: The Musical

Bleak Expectations

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour (Alexandra Palace)

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour (Rose Theatre, Kingston)

The Choir Of Man

Crazy For You

The Crown Jewels

The Crucible

Dinosaur World: Live

The Dream

Elephant And Piggies

Everywhere Bear

Fireman Sam Saves The Circus

Disney’s Frozen The Musical

Grease The Musical

Hairy

Heathers

Horrible Histories - Terrible Tudors

I Believe In Unicorns

I Wish My Life Were Like A Musical

Jersey Boys

Disney’s The Lion King

Mamma Mia!

RSC’s Matilda The Musical

Mermaid's & Pirates

Les Misérables

The Mousetrap

Mrs. Doubtfire

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!

The Phantom Of The Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

Matthew Bourne's Romeo & Juliet

The Smeds And The Smoos

SpongeBob: The Musical

Tales From Acorn Wood

The Three Billy Goats Gruff

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical

The Verge Of Forever

We Will Rock You The Musical

Wicked

Witness For The Prosecution

The Wizard Of Oz



Age recommendations and restrictions for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.