A STRANGE LOOP Announces Post-Show Conversations for Ticket Holders

The conversations will include Heartstopper’s Alice Oseman, It’s a Sin star Omari Douglas and BBC Three Glow Up’s Dominic Skinner.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

A Strange Loop, the smash hit five-star musical currently in residence at London’s Barbican Theatre – described by the Evening Standard as “Spectacular. The most thrillingly playful and hilarious new musical to hit London in years” - tackles many subjects that are rarely explored on stage and gets people talking. Now this “unique one-of a kind masterpiece” (Vogue) is inviting audiences to join the conversation, with a series of exciting post-show discussions beginning on Thursday 20th July.  

Audiences can immerse themselves in this captivating series of thought-provoking post-show discussions led by prominent figures from diverse fields. Explore 'The Intersectionality of Being Black and Queer’ withDope Black Queers and Place of the Dogs.  Join the cast and creatives in conversation with It's a Sin's Omari Douglas. Delve into the connection between art and makeup in 'Expression and Identity: Waving the Flag' with BBC Three Glow Up's Dominic Skinner. And learn about the power of storytelling with 'A Queer Eye on Storytelling', featuring Alice Oseman, the creator of Netflix's smash hit Heartstopper - with more discussions to be announced.

A Strange Loop continues to be London’s runaway hit musical this summer. Pink News called it “the show of the summer” and with visits from prominent figures such as Jennifer Hudson, Rapper Common, Joe Locke (Heartstopper), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), Choreographer JaQuel Knight (who choreographed Beyonce’s ‘Single Ladies’), Mel Giedroyc and Shadow Culture Secretary Lucy Powell, it has become this year’s must-see event.

A Strange Loop, created by Michael R Jackson, won every major best musical award on Broadway including a Tony Award and the Pulitzer Prize. This blisteringly funny masterwork exposes the heart and soul of Usher - a young, gay, Black writer who hates his day job, so writes a musical about a young, gay, Black writer, who’s writing a musical about a young, gay, Black writer…a strange loop.

The show is now wowing audiences at the Barbican until 9 September. The Guardian called it “Magnificent. Strikingly original & highly entertaining”; The Independent said it was “an experience you will never forget”; Time Out London called it “A tour de force. Slick, tuneful, irreverent, and funny”; and Gay Times hailed the show as “A unique piece of theatre – thoughtful, beautiful, provocative and hilarious”.

The upcoming events will take place in the Barbican Theatre auditorium immediately following the evening performances on Thursday 20th July, Monday 24th July, Monday 31st July and Friday 11th August.

EVENT DETAILS:

The first Q&A panel will be discussing The Intersectionality of Being Black and Queer on Thursday 20thJuly. Hosted by Dope Black Queers and Place of the Dogs, Danny Bailey who currently plays Thought 5 in the cast, DJ and freelance Events Producer & Workshop Facilitator Quamina (they/them), they will be joined by a panel made-up of creator, model & founder and director of Girls Will Be Boys (GWBB) Char Ellesse (she/her), creative activist, health promotion specialist, podcaster and LGBTQ+ cultural curator Marc Thompson (he/him), Pole Artist and Creative Producer Kamari Romeo (he/him), Temi Wilkey (she/her) and Jackson King (he/him), a queer Black trans man, journalist, writer, cultural worker and professional dominant (Mister Saul).

BAFTA and Olivier nominated, Omari Douglas, well-known for his breakthrough role in Russell T Davies’ BAFTA-nominated, It’s a Sin, will be In Conversation with the cast and creatives of A Strange Loop on Monday 24th July. Douglas will be asking the panel questions about the show, their involvement and their lives. The panel will include Sharlene Hector (she/her), Nathan Amarkwei-Laryea (he/him), Tendai Humphrey Stima (he/him), Tarik Frimpong (he/him) and Danny Bailey (he/him) who play The Thoughts.  

BBC Three Glow Up’s Dominic Skinner will be hosting a panel on Expression and Identity: Waving the Flag on Monday 31st July. With over 20 years in the beauty business, Dominic has credited his ongoing search for makeup knowledge and striving for perfection as the reason for his unwavering passion for all things makeup. Dominic is fascinated by the link between art and makeup - from colour theory to application to tools. He is also passionate about breaking down the preconception that makeup is often seen as an identity as opposed to a form of creation. Dominic will be talking to a panel made up of award-winning writer, performer and theatre maker Travis Alabanza (they/them), Victoria Scone - Welsh drag performer and contestant on the third season of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Sadie Sinner the songbird, performer and producer (she/they), and Vinegar Strokes, a London drag queen who starred in the first series of Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK.

Alice Oseman, the creator of Netflix’s smash hit Heartstopper, will be a panelist on A Queer Eye on Storytelling hosted by investigative journalist Ben Hunte. Alice will be joined on the panel by Watford comedian and writer Jack Rooke and award-winning writer Iman Qureshi on Friday 11th August.

